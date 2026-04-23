Western Sydney Homeowners Turn To Artificial Grass As Penrith Battles Rising Water Bills And Scorching Summers

Local manufacturer OneGrass is helping Penrith households slash lawn maintenance costs and water consumption with premium Australian-made synthetic turf from Jamisontown.

JAMISONTOWN, NSW, 2026-04-23 — /EPR Network/ — As water restrictions tighten across Greater Western Sydney and household bills continue to climb, a growing number of homeowners are making the switch to artificial grass in Penrith and a proudly local manufacturer is leading the charge. OneGrass, based in Jamisontown just minutes from Penrith CBD, has been manufacturing premium synthetic turf on Australian soil since 1978 and is now supplying factory-direct to homeowners, landscapers, and traders across the region.

With Penrith regularly recording some of the highest temperatures in the Sydney basin, natural lawns in the area face a brutal annual battle against scorched patches through summer, muddy ruts after winter rain, and a relentless mowing cycle in between. The result is a lawn that consumes thousands of litres of water each year and still looks tired by February. Synthetic grass landscaping offers a compelling alternative, one that looks lush in January, holds up through football season, and requires no irrigation whatsoever.

The Water Cost Problem

According to Sydney Water, the average household lawn requires between 60,000 and 100,000 litres of water annually to maintain acceptable coverage in Western Sydney’s climate. For a suburb like Penrith, Kingswood, or Glenmore Park, where block sizes tend to be generous and outdoor living is central to the lifestyle, that figure translates directly into quarterly water bills that consistently shock homeowners.

Switching to synthetic lawn turf eliminates lawn irrigation entirely. Once installed, a quality artificial turf product requires only the occasional rinse-down which is a fraction of the water a natural lawn demands. Over a 10-year product lifespan, the water savings for an average Penrith backyard run into the tens of thousands of litres.

“We have been making synthetic turf in Australia since before most people had even heard of the product. What has changed is the urgency,” said Samantha Griffin, Sales Manager at OneGrass. “Homeowners in Penrith are coming to us now not just because they want a tidy backyard, but because they are genuinely trying to reduce their water bills and stop wasting weekends mowing a lawn that looks brown half the year. Artificial grass solves both problems immediately.”

Why Penrith Homeowners Choose OneGrass

Unlike imported products distributed through national retail chains, OneGrass turf is manufactured on-site in Jamisontown, a 10-minute drive from Penrith CBD. That local manufacturing advantage means homeowners and landscapers across suburbs including Kingswood, Cranebrook, Emu Plains, St Marys, South Penrith, Glenmore Park, and St Clair can inspect product in person at the factory showroom, compare pile heights side by side, and walk away with a clear, confident decision.

The OneGrass residential range includes a product for every application and budget. Key reasons local homeowners choose the brand include:

No mowing, no fertilising, no reseeding — ever

Zero irrigation required once installed, reducing water bills immediately

Stays green and usable year-round, through Penrith summers and wet winters

Multiple pile heights from 13mm to 40mm to suit every outdoor space

Pet-friendly, non-toxic products suitable for families with children and animals

Australian-made product backed by warranties

DIY supply option or referral to trusted local installers

The company’s synthetic grass landscaping range spans residential backyards, play areas, pet zones, pool surrounds, courtyards, and side paths. Their products also extend to commercial applications including schools, sports facilities, and high-traffic commercial landscapes.

“The enquiries we are seeing from the Penrith area have grown significantly. Families want outdoor spaces they can actually use — not a patchy lawn they feel guilty about every time they water it. Our product delivers that. It looks great, it holds up to heavy use, and once it is down, the homeowner never thinks about it again,” Griffin added.

The OneGrass Product Range

OneGrass manufactures a comprehensive range of residential synthetic lawn turf products at its Jamisontown facility. Popular residential choices include the Aloha 40mm — the thickest product in the range, delivering a premium cushioned feel — and the O.G 35mm, a versatile cooling turf suited to high and low traffic alike.

For households with active pets or children, the Tuff Grass 35mm delivers commercial-grade durability in a residential setting. All products carry manufacturer warranties and are available for inspection at the showroom.

For homeowners who prefer to handle installation themselves, OneGrass provides a DIY Installation Guide covering base preparation, laying technique, seam joining, and finishing. For those who prefer a professional finish, the company connects customers with trusted local contractors.

Penrith homeowners ready to eliminate lawn maintenance and reduce water bills are encouraged to visit the OneGrass showroom at 128 Blaikie Road, Jamisontown. The showroom is open to wholesale, trade, and direct-to-public customers Monday to Friday 8am–4pm. For a supply-and-install quote or product enquiry, visit Onegrass.com.au or call (02) 9145 2986.

About OneGrass

OneGrass is a proudly Australian-made and Australian-owned synthetic turf manufacturer based in Jamisontown, Penrith NSW. Founded on a legacy dating back to 1978, when Gary Waterford became the first person to manufacture synthetic turf in Australia, OneGrass supplies premium residential, commercial, and sports synthetic surfaces factory-direct to the public, trade, and wholesale customers across New South Wales. OneGrass is a proud Corporate Partner of the Penrith Panthers.

Media Contact

Samantha Griffin

Sales Manager

OneGrass

128 Blaikie Road, Jamisontown, NSW 2750, Australia

Phone: (02) 9145 2986

Email: sales@onegrass.com.au

Website: https://onegrass.com.au/