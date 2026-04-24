Toi et Moi by Sabrini: Two Natural Diamonds, Billions of Years of History, and a Single Promise That Never Depreciates

Bucharest, Romania, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — There are trends that the market follows, and then there are brands that anticipate them. Sabrini Exclusive Diamonds belongs to this elite—demonstrating its vision through the launch of the Toi et Moi Collection. This marks the first step in a strategic series of launches planned for 2026, serving as a visionary response to the global dynamics of fine jewelry, where natural authenticity remains the only true luxury.

Toi Et Moi: The Eternity of Design, from Napoleon to Contemporary Jewelry

Toi et Moi—“You and Me” in French—is not merely a trend; it is one of the most meaningful designs in the history of high jewelry. In 1796, Napoleon Bonaparte gifted Josephine a Toi et Moi ring, sealing a legendary bond. Today, two centuries later, this design dominates the windows of the great maisons in Paris, New York, and Milan, worn by individuals who understand that authentic luxury lies in symbolism.

The philosophy is as simple as it is profound: two stones, two characters, one single setting. Each natural diamond represents a unique individuality, and together, they form an indestructible unity. While the Romanian market has remained conservative, Sabrini Exclusive Diamonds takes a visionary leap by launching this collection now.

The Toi et Moi Collection: Natural Diamonds, 18K Gold, and International Certification

The Toi et Moi Collection marks a new chapter in the Sabrini universe, built upon our defining pillars: 18K gold and rigorously selected natural diamonds. Each piece is an exercise in design, where two diamonds with different cuts are brought together to create a unique visual contrast—a precious metaphor for the meeting of two distinct personalities who choose a common path.

We have designed this collection as a complete spectrum of authentic luxury:

Versatility and Accessibility: Minimalist designs that make the Toi et Moi aesthetic accessible to those wishing to make their debut in the world of natural diamonds.

Minimalist designs that make the Toi et Moi aesthetic accessible to those wishing to make their debut in the world of natural diamonds. Statement Pieces: Creations featuring significant carat weights, intended for collectors and those seeking a truly rare centerpiece.

Creations featuring significant carat weights, intended for collectors and those seeking a truly rare centerpiece. An Unambiguous Guarantee: All diamonds in the collection are natural, with color and clarity from the premium segment. For center stones exceeding 0.50 carats, Sabrini provides independent international certification, ensuring traceability and investment value. For all other diamonds in the collection, we guarantee natural quality through our rigorous internal expertise, maintaining the perfect balance between stone value and design accessibility.

Why Two Different Cuts—And Why It Matters

The vast majority of engagement rings on the Romanian market rely on a single round-cut center stone. It is a classic formula, but often predictable. Sabrini’s Toi et Moi design deliberately breaks this pattern, offering an alternative for those seeking something truly extraordinary.

Our combinations of cuts—such as the geometric rigor of an Emerald cut alongside the organic fluidity of a Pear cut—are intentional. Each pairing is a study in visual contrast:

Contrast of Light: A “step-cut” (Emerald), which reflects light in elegant lines, is set next to a “brilliant-cut” (Pear), which sparkles with thousands of points of light.

A “step-cut” (Emerald), which reflects light in elegant lines, is set next to a “brilliant-cut” (Pear), which sparkles with thousands of points of light. Visual Dynamism: The result is a piece of jewelry that changes character depending on the angle from which it is viewed, capturing attention in a way a classic ring cannot.

This duality makes the Toi et Moi design relevant in 2026. In an era of personalization, modern buyers seek jewelry that reflects their unique personality rather than just ticking a box of tradition. At Sabrini, you don’t just choose a ring; you choose a designer piece where two different characters form a perfect whole without losing their identity.

The Sabrini Quality Standard ensures we use only natural diamonds of a minimum GH-VS grade. This means white, clean diamonds that look flawless to the naked eye. The settings are crafted in 18K gold, the luxury standard for precious stone jewelry.

A New Paradigm of Gifting: Symbols of the Bonds That Define Us

While the Toi et Moi design has historically been consecrated as the engagement ring par excellence, Sabrini’s vision for 2026 expands this meaning to all forms of love and appreciation. The collection is designed to celebrate not only the promise between partners but also the fundamental milestones of life: a memorable gift from a father to his daughter for her 18th birthday, a symbol of the bond between mother and daughter, or a personal trophy for a remarkable professional success.

Whether marking a birthday or an individual triumph, these pieces become “emotional anchors”—jewelry that does more than decorate; it preserves the story of a life stage, meant to be passed down as a legacy of a family’s most beautiful moments.

Sabrini Exclusive Diamonds — Romanian Manufacturer, International Standard

The Toi et Moi collection is not an import. It is handcrafted in Sabrini’s own workshops by master jewelers specializing in fine jewelry, using 18K gold and select natural diamonds. Each piece leaves the workshop with the guarantee of a brand that controls the entire production process—from the selection of the stone to the finishing of the setting.

This is the first thematic collection launched by Sabrini in 2026. If the market response confirms its success, the brand will continue to develop the Toi et Moi line with new models and expand this approach to other collections built around current international trends.

The Toi et Moi Diamonds Collection is available in Sabrini stores across Romania and online at sabrini.ro.

Phone & WhatsApp: 0790 999 900

Email: info@sabrini.ro

Website: https://sabrini.ro/

About Sabrini Exclusive Diamonds For over 20 years, we have offered our clients exceptional jewelry, from engagement rings with certified natural diamonds to exclusive collections of gold and precious stones, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design.