LegalBison and Bitcoin.com Release Exclusive MiCA Research Series as EU Crypto Compliance Deadlines Narrow

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — LegalBison, a licensed Corporate Service Provider and boutique legal and business services firm specializing in regulatory architecture for crypto and FinTech projects, has published a six-part research series titled “MiCA Decoded” in an exclusive editorial partnership with Bitcoin.com News, one of the most widely read crypto media platforms globally.

The series delivers primary data analysis of the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, drawing on public CASP registers, ESMA data, and the firm’s direct licensing experience across EU jurisdictions.

Each installment addresses a specific aspect of MiCA compliance that crypto founders and operators consistently misread from the actual application timeline (not the 25-day statutory figure but the full operational window), to the structure of the CASP register itself, which reveals that of 174 registered entities, only 14 hold authorization to operate a centralized crypto exchange.

“Most founders are working with a version of MiCA that exists in summaries and secondhand commentary, not in the regulation itself,” said Aaron Glauberman, Managing Partner at LegalBison. “Every installment in this series starts from primary source data, the actual register, the actual text, the actual deadlines and works outward from there. The gap between what people think MiCA requires and what it actually requires is where licensing applications fail.”

The full series covers: the CASP authorization landscape by service category; why the grandfathering deadline has already passed for most crypto service providers; MiCA’s crypto asset white paper requirements and the inadequacy of GitHub or PDF formats; and an expert roundtable on jurisdictional strategy across the EU’s MiCA-implementing countries.

LegalBison’s CASP licensing practice guides crypto companies through the full MiCA authorization process, from jurisdictional selection and operational architecture to application preparation and regulator engagement, with offices in Warsaw, Tallinn, Manama, San José, Panama City, and Kuala Lumpur and operational reach across 50+ jurisdictions.

The MiCA Decoded series is available in full at Bitcoin.com News and LegalBison blog.

About LegalBison

LegalBison is a global boutique legal and business services firm designing the optimal regulatory, financial, and operational environment for FinTech and digital asset projects.

As a licensed Corporate Service Provider with offices across key global hubs and operational reach in 50+ jurisdictions, LegalBison combines lawyers, compliance experts, licensing specialists, and go-to-market strategists to guide crypto companies from jurisdictional strategy through licensing and ongoing compliance.

Core services include VASP and MiCA licensing (CASP authorization), company formation, FinTech and gambling licensing, AML/KYC compliance programs, and bank account opening assistance.

For more information, visit https://legalbison.com/