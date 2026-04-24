Emeritus India Brings ISB-Certified Digital Marketing and Analytics Course to Professionals Nationwide

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — The demand for data-driven digital marketing expertise has never been stronger. As Indian businesses accelerate their digital transformation, professionals across sectors are actively seeking structured learning pathways that combine strategic thinking with practical analytics skills. Emeritus India, in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB), is addressing this need by offering a rigorous, industry-aligned digital marketing and analytics course designed for working professionals ready to elevate their marketing careers.

Emeritus has long been recognized for its mission of making high-quality education accessible and affordable. With over 500,000 learners across 80 countries and partnerships with more than 80 top-tier global universities, Emeritus brings institutional credibility and global learning standards to professionals in India — all through a flexible, online format that fits around demanding work schedules.

A Course Built for the Modern Marketing Professional

The ISB Digital Marketing and Analytics programme offered through Emeritus is a 12-to-13-week online course that covers the full spectrum of digital marketing — from customer behavior and journey mapping to paid media strategy, SEO, social media advertising, and performance analytics.

Learners engage with 128 pre-recorded lectures, 20 assignments, 6+ case studies, 10+ discussion boards, and 13 live online sessions with industry experts. The curriculum is designed not just to teach digital tools, but to build strategic thinking that aligns marketing execution with measurable business outcomes.

Participants who successfully complete the programme with a minimum 70% score earn a Certificate in Digital Marketing and Analytics from ISB — one of Asia’s most respected business schools, ranked 23rd globally by the Financial Times.

Why the Certificate in Digital Marketing Course Stands Apart

India’s digital marketing career scope is projected to reach US$160 billion, making it three times its earlier value — a trajectory that makes the right credentials more valuable than ever. The certificate in digital marketing course offered through this programme is backed by ISB’s academic rigour and Emeritus’s technology-driven learning platform, creating a unique combination of prestige and practicality.

The programme also includes optional certifications from Google Ads, Google Analytics, and HubSpot, giving learners a portfolio of industry-recognized credentials alongside their ISB certificate. Three dedicated career management workshops and access to job placement assistance through partner companies further bridge the gap between learning and career advancement.

This structured approach makes the programme particularly well-suited for:

Mid-career marketing professionals looking to transition into digital-first roles

Brand managers and product marketers seeking to add analytics capabilities

Entrepreneurs and business owners wanting to drive marketing ROI through data

Sales and business development professionals expanding into digital channels

Learning That Reflects Real-World Marketing Complexity

The ISB faculty behind this programme brings deep expertise in digital marketing strategy, consumer behavior, and data analytics. Rather than teaching tools in isolation, the curriculum is structured around the P-O-E-M framework — Paid, Owned, and Earned Media — giving learners a holistic view of how digital channels work together to build brand presence and drive revenue.

Simulated campaign exercises, real-world case studies, and live faculty interaction ensure that learning translates directly into workplace application. Every module is designed to answer a professional’s most practical question: How do I use this to grow my business or advance my career?

A Structured Path from Enrollment to Certification

Emeritus follows a clear, support-rich learning journey for every participant:

Orientation and goal-setting with programme advisors Core modules covering digital strategy, customer journeys, and analytics Live sessions with ISB faculty and industry practitioners Assignments, simulations, and case studies for hands-on application Certification upon successful programme completion

This framework provides professionals with both the structure they need to stay consistent and the flexibility required to learn alongside full-time work commitments.

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. By collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates, and senior executive programmes that have educated more than 500,000 individuals across 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST