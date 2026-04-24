Emeritus India Partners with University of Western Australia to Deliver a Dual-Certified Global MBA

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — India is producing some of the world’s most ambitious business professionals. Yet for many, the path to a globally recognized management degree has remained limited by geography, cost, or the inability to step away from active careers. Emeritus India is changing that reality by offering a fully online global MBA from the University of Western Australia — a QS World University Rankings top 100 institution — paired with a certification from IIM Kozhikode, making it one of the most credentialed online management programmes available to Indian professionals today.

The programme reflects Emeritus’s founding conviction: that world-class education should not be a privilege of geography or circumstance. With over 500,000 learners across 80 countries and deep partnerships with more than 80 global universities, Emeritus has spent over a decade building learning experiences that meet professionals where they are — and take them further than they imagined.

Redefining What a Global MBA Means for Indian Professionals

The definition of a global MBA has evolved significantly. It is no longer simply about studying business abroad — it is about earning a degree that carries institutional credibility across markets, develops cross-cultural leadership intelligence, and delivers a return on investment that compounds over a career.

The UWA Global MBA delivered through Emeritus is accredited by both AACSB and EQUIS — the two most respected accreditation bodies in global business education, held by fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide. This accreditation status ensures that the degree is recognized by multinational employers, international graduate admissions boards, and professional bodies across continents — giving Indian professionals a credential with genuine global mobility.

The programme spans 24 months and is structured around 12 rigorous modules, 110+ hours of pre-recorded faculty content, 40+ live interactive sessions, and 210+ case studies drawn from real business environments across industries. Every element is designed to develop not just business knowledge but the applied judgment and leadership confidence that senior roles demand.

The Online MBA Degree India’s Corporate Landscape Now Demands

India’s corporate sector is rapidly integrating global supply chains, international capital, and cross-border talent strategies. In this environment, the online MBA degree India professionals pursue must carry weight beyond domestic borders — and the UWA Global MBA is built precisely for that expectation.

The degree holds WES recognition, granting formal academic equivalency in North America and strengthening its value for professionals targeting roles in global organizations or international markets. Upon programme completion, graduates hold two credentials simultaneously — a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Australia and a Professional Certificate in Advanced Business Management from IIM Kozhikode — a combination that speaks directly to both global and Indian hiring decision-makers.

For professionals navigating India’s evolving job market, this online MBA degree India option addresses a clear demand:

Corporate professionals in BFSI, consulting, technology, and manufacturing seeking leadership advancement

First-generation MBAs who want international institutional recognition without full-time study

Professionals targeting MNC roles where global academic credentials carry direct hiring weight

Founders and growth-stage entrepreneurs looking to formalize strategic and financial management capabilities

Leadership Development Through Applied Global Business Education

The UWA Global MBA goes beyond traditional classroom content by embedding AI literacy, innovation strategy, and digital business transformation directly into its curriculum. As businesses across every sector grapple with the implications of automation and data-driven decision-making, the programme ensures graduates enter leadership roles equipped to navigate — and lead — this complexity.

Faculty from UWA bring research depth and real industry engagement to every module. Live sessions and cohort-based learning create a peer environment that mirrors the cross-functional collaboration professionals encounter in executive roles — so the learning is not just theoretical but lived. With an alumni community of 145,000+ global professionals across 171 countries, participants join a network that actively opens doors.

How the Two-Year Programme Unfolds

The UWA Global MBA through Emeritus follows a clearly structured progression:

Onboarding and orientation — cohort introduction, academic expectations, and career goal alignment Business foundations — financial management, organizational leadership, global economics, and corporate ethics IIM Kozhikode Professional Certificate awarded upon successful Year 1 module completion Advanced strategy modules — business analytics, innovation management, corporate strategy, and global markets UWA MBA degree conferral upon programme completion with a minimum 60% weighted average

This structured two-year journey ensures professionals develop capabilities systematically — building from management fundamentals to executive-level strategic thinking — while continuing to contribute to their organizations throughout.

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST