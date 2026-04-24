Emeritus India and IIM Kozhikode Offer a Comprehensive Product Management Certificate for Professionals Ready to Lead Product-First Organizations

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Product management has emerged as one of the most sought-after functions in modern business. From early-stage startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, organizations are actively building product teams that can drive customer value, accelerate growth, and lead cross-functional innovation. Emeritus India, in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode, is meeting this demand head-on with a rigorous, career-transforming product management certificate designed for professionals ready to step into — or advance within — product leadership roles.

Now in its eleventh batch, this programme has established itself as one of India’s most recognized credentials in the field. Emeritus brings its technology-driven learning platform and global academic partnerships to every programme it delivers, having trained over 500,000 learners across 80 countries in partnership with more than 80 top-tier universities worldwide.

A Product Management Certificate Built Around Real-World Application

The IIM Kozhikode Professional Certificate Programme in Product Management runs for 39 weeks at a pace of approximately 5 hours per week — structured specifically to accommodate working professionals without disrupting their careers. The programme is delivered through 200+ recorded video lectures, 22+ assignments, 21+ quizzes, 15+ case studies, and live online sessions with IIM Kozhikode faculty — creating a deeply layered learning experience that goes well beyond surface-level theory.

The curriculum spans 32 strategically curated modules covering the full product lifecycle — from product strategy and concept development to market structure analysis, pricing, brand positioning, and product analytics. Participants also engage with dedicated Generative AI modules and AI masterclasses led by industry experts, ensuring that the learning is aligned with the tools and technologies shaping the next generation of product development.

Upon successful completion, participants earn a verified digital certificate from IIM Kozhikode — one of India’s top three management institutes, globally accredited by EQUIS and AMBA — a credential that carries direct weight with recruiters, hiring managers, and product leadership teams across industries.

Why This Product Management Course Online Stands Out in a Crowded Market

The demand for structured, institution-backed product management education has grown rapidly, yet most offerings either lack academic depth or fail to connect concepts to real organizational contexts. This product management course online resolves both challenges — combining IIM Kozhikode’s academic rigour with Emeritus’s applied, industry-integrated learning design.

The programme is taught by experienced IIM Kozhikode faculty who bring both research expertise and strong industry perspective to every session. Case studies and hands-on projects drawn from real business scenarios allow participants to immediately translate classroom frameworks into workplace decisions — a critical distinction in a discipline where execution matters as much as strategy.

Networking opportunities built into the programme further extend its value — connecting learners with peers, faculty, and industry practitioners across technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and FMCG sectors. For professionals navigating product-led growth environments, these connections often prove as career-defining as the certification itself.

This programme is designed for professionals such as:

Aspiring product managers in technology, SaaS, and e-commerce looking to make a structured entry into product roles

Mid-level managers seeking to build innovative products that deliver measurable customer and business value

Senior professionals wanting to refine MVP development, product pricing, and customer-centric iteration strategies

Entrepreneurs and business founders who need a product thinking framework to build scalable, market-fit products

Curriculum Designed for the Demands of Product-Led Growth

India’s product-first economy is accelerating. Startups are scaling faster, enterprise product teams are expanding, and organizations across every sector are hiring professionals who can balance customer insight with business strategy. The IIM Kozhikode programme is built in direct response to this demand — its curriculum developed in collaboration with industry experts to ensure every module reflects current market realities.

The programme’s coverage of Product Strategy, Product Analytics, Solution Design, Customer Preference Analysis, Go-to-Market Planning, and Brand Positioning ensures participants develop end-to-end product thinking — not just isolated tactical skills. Two live interactive sessions with IIM Kozhikode faculty provide direct engagement on the programme’s most critical areas — product strategy and product analytics — creating guided moments within an otherwise self-paced structure.

Programme Structure at a Glance

Emeritus and IIM Kozhikode have designed a 39-week learning journey that builds product expertise progressively:

Product foundations — understanding the product manager role, market dynamics, and organizational context Product strategy and development — concept development, solution design, and customer preference mapping Analytics and performance — product analytics, data-driven decision-making, and growth metrics Go-to-market and brand management — pricing strategy, brand positioning, and launch execution AI and GenAI in product management — dedicated masterclasses on leveraging AI across the product lifecycle Certification — verified digital certificate from IIM Kozhikode awarded upon successful programme completion

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST