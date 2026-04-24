White Dots Expands Its European Footprint as a Leading Destination Event Planner Across Portugal, Spain, and Italy

Lisbon, Portugal, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Europe’s most celebrated landscapes — the sun-drenched coastlines of Portugal, the terracotta hilltowns of Tuscany, the golden beaches of Mallorca — have long inspired couples and organizations to look beyond their home countries when planning their most important events. White Dots, a Lisbon-based event company founded in 2017, has built its entire identity around the art of planning extraordinary events in these extraordinary destination locations.

Operating across three countries and some of Europe’s most iconic regions, White Dots brings deep local knowledge, curated vendor networks, and a bespoke creative approach to every event it produces — ensuring that the destination itself becomes as much a part of the celebration as the event taking place within it.

Destination Locations Across Portugal, Spain, and Italy

The selection of a destination location is one of the most defining decisions in any event planning process — it shapes the aesthetic, the atmosphere, the logistics, and ultimately the emotional experience of every guest who attends. White Dots has built its destination location expertise across three of Europe’s most extraordinary countries, with deep operational knowledge of each region’s finest venues, most reliable suppliers, and most distinctive character.

In Portugal, White Dots plans events across Lisbon’s historic urban palaces, the dramatic cliffs and resort estates of the Algarve, the vineyard quintas of the Douro Valley, the fairytale estates of Sintra, and the sun-baked countryside of the Alentejo. Each Portuguese region offers a fundamentally different setting — and White Dots knows how to make the most of every one of them.

In Spain, the team operates across the cosmopolitan elegance of Barcelona, the Mediterranean luxury of Mallorca, and the dramatic coastal landscapes of the Costa Brava. These destinations attract couples and organizations seeking a blend of European sophistication and vibrant local culture — and White Dots navigates all of it with confidence and creativity.

In Italy, White Dots plans events in the rolling hills and historic villas of Tuscany, the cliff-side glamour of the Amalfi Coast, and the serene, romantic shores of Lake Como. Each Italian destination carries a distinct visual identity and logistical character — and the team’s experience across all three ensures clients benefit from expert on-the-ground management regardless of which Italian landscape captures their imagination.

A Destination Event Planner That Knows Every Region Intimately

The difference between a good destination event and an unforgettable one is almost always the quality of the planner’s local knowledge. A destination event planner who knows which Algarve venue captures the best late-afternoon light, which Tuscan caterer works best with international guest profiles, or which Mallorca photographer understands both the landscape and the emotion of a wedding day — that planner changes the entire outcome.

White Dots has spent years building exactly this depth of regional expertise. The team’s established relationships across Portugal, Spain, and Italy include venue partners, photographers, florists, caterers, musicians, officiants, transportation companies, accommodation providers, and audio-visual specialists — all vetted, trusted, and regularly engaged across the company’s event portfolio.

For international couples and organizations, this network is transformative. It eliminates the years of research and relationship-building that would otherwise be required to plan an event of genuine quality in a foreign country. White Dots effectively transfers its entire network and regional knowledge to every client it works with — giving them access, in weeks, to resources it took years to build.

White Dots serves clients across its destination portfolio with:

Destination weddings — full-service and partial planning across Portugal, Spain, and Italy

Intimate elopements — emotionally driven micro-celebrations in Europe’s most extraordinary settings

Corporate retreats and incentive events — high-impact professional experiences across three countries

Social celebrations — milestone events and private gatherings designed around the destination’s character

Multi-destination event experiences — for clients seeking to combine multiple European locations within a single celebration or programme

Why Europe’s Most Celebrated Destinations Choose White Dots

White Dots’ reputation across Europe’s destination event landscape has been built on a simple but uncompromising standard: every event should feel like it could only have happened in that specific place, at that specific time, for those specific people. This philosophy drives every venue recommendation, every supplier selection, every design decision, and every logistical choice the team makes.

The company has been featured in VOGUE and recognized across Europe’s wedding and events industry for its ability to deliver celebrations that are as operationally flawless as they are creatively distinctive. For couples and organizations who refuse to accept anything less than extraordinary — White Dots is the destination event partner built for them.

Planning Across Destinations — White Dots’ Operational Framework

Destination consultation — exploring which location best suits the event’s vision, guest profile, and logistics Regional venue curation — presenting handpicked venues across Portugal, Spain, and Italy Creative concept development — building a design and experience narrative rooted in the destination’s character Supplier and vendor selection — engaging White Dots’ regional networks across all three countries Logistics and timeline coordination — travel, accommodation, legal requirements, and on-day scheduling On-site management — full coordination by White Dots across whichever destination the event takes place in

About White Dots

White Dots is a Lisbon-based destination event planning company specializing in bespoke weddings, corporate events, and social celebrations across Portugal, Spain, and Italy. Since 2017, the company has been crafting luxury destination experiences for discerning clients from around the world — recognized by VOGUE and trusted by couples and organizations who place time, trust, and creative excellence above all else.

Contact Information

White Dots

Lisbon, Portugal

Phone: +351 932 448 599

Website: https://www.white-dots.com/