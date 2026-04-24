New Release of ODBC Drivers: Expanded Compatibility, New Authentication Options, and Enhanced Data Type Support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out updates of ODBC Drivers. Key enhancements for all products include improved compatibility with Attunity Qlik Replicate, with the PDO_ODBC PHP extension and with Node.js.

The product-specific updates in the release:

ODBC Driver for Oracle

Support for Oracle 26ai

Support for the JSON data type in Oracle 21c and later

Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously

ODBC Driver for MySQL

Added support for MySQL 9.6

Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously

Significantly improved compatibility with Linked Server in MSSMS

Improved work with the VECTOR data type

Improved work with Numeric/Decimal fields with precision > 38

ODBC Driver for PostgreSQL

Support for protocol 3.2

Support for virtual generated columns

Added support for OAUTHBEARER authentication

Added the EnablePgTimeStamp, CurrentTimeZone, ExactTimeZone connection options

Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously

ODBC Driver for Firebird

Added the FloatAsSingle, WireCompression, UseReadConsistency, ConnectionConfigOverrides connection options

Improved compatibility with MS Access

Improved compatibility with Linked Server in MSSMS

Improved work with INT128 fields

Improved work with DECFLOAT16 and DECFLOAT34 fields

ODBC Driver for InterBase

Added the FloatAsSingle connection option

Improved compatibility with MS Access

Improved compatibility with Linked Server in SSMS

ODBC Driver for xBase

Added the Read Only connection mode

Fixes for index update issues

ODBC Driver for Microsoft Access: added the SharedMode and SharedTimeout options, which allow using the same database simultaneously from multiple applications.

ODBC Driver for Microsoft Excel

Support for the CREATE RANGE statement to allow referring to a range of cells as a database object

Added the ExactFieldLength option, which sets the length of a string field to an exact value depending on the data

ODBC Driver for Salesforce: added support for Server-to-Server authorization.

ODBC Driver for Freshdesk: added the UseCustomObjects option.

ODBC Driver for Shopify

Added support for API version 2

Added support for Properties for DraftOrderDetails

ODBC Driver for Podio: added support for the separator field type.

ODBC Driver for Google BigQuery: added support for Service Account Authentication using JSON.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/major-update-to-odbc-drivers-expanded-compatibility-new-authentication-options-and-enhanced-data-type-support.html

Devart’s ODBC connectors are an optimal variant to access databases with native protocol directly without using additional client software and access cloud data sources via HTTPS.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.