New Release of ODBC Drivers: Expanded Compatibility, New Authentication Options, and Enhanced Data Type Support

Posted on 2026-04-24 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Prague, Czech Republic, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out updates of ODBC Drivers. Key enhancements for all products include improved compatibility with Attunity Qlik Replicate, with the PDO_ODBC PHP extension and with Node.js

The product-specific updates in the release:

ODBC Driver for Oracle

  • Support for Oracle 26ai
  • Support for the JSON data type in Oracle 21c and later
  • Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously

ODBC Driver for MySQL

  • Added support for MySQL 9.6
  • Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously
  • Significantly improved compatibility with Linked Server in MSSMS
  • Improved work with the VECTOR data type
  • Improved work with Numeric/Decimal fields with precision > 38

ODBC Driver for PostgreSQL

  • Support for protocol 3.2
  • Support for virtual generated columns
  • Added support for OAUTHBEARER authentication
  • Added the EnablePgTimeStamp, CurrentTimeZone, ExactTimeZone connection options
  • Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously

ODBC Driver for Firebird

  • Added the FloatAsSingle, WireCompression, UseReadConsistency,  ConnectionConfigOverrides connection options
  • Improved compatibility with MS Access
  • Improved compatibility with Linked Server in MSSMS
  • Improved work with INT128 fields
  • Improved work with DECFLOAT16 and DECFLOAT34 fields

ODBC Driver for InterBase

  • Added the FloatAsSingle connection option
  • Improved compatibility with MS Access
  • Improved compatibility with Linked Server in SSMS

ODBC Driver for xBase

  • Added the Read Only connection mode
  • Fixes for index update issues 

ODBC Driver for Microsoft Access: added the SharedMode and SharedTimeout options, which allow using the same database simultaneously from multiple applications.

ODBC Driver for Microsoft Excel

  • Support for the CREATE RANGE statement to allow referring to a range of cells as a database object
  • Added the ExactFieldLength option, which sets the length of a string field to an exact value depending on the data

ODBC Driver for Salesforce: added support for Server-to-Server authorization.

ODBC Driver for Freshdesk: added the UseCustomObjects option.

ODBC Driver for Shopify

  • Added support for API version 2
  • Added support for Properties for DraftOrderDetails

ODBC Driver for Podio: added support for the separator field type.

ODBC Driver for Google BigQuery: added support for Service Account Authentication using JSON.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/major-update-to-odbc-drivers-expanded-compatibility-new-authentication-options-and-enhanced-data-type-support.html

Devart’s ODBC connectors are an optimal variant to access databases with native protocol directly without using additional client software and access cloud data sources via HTTPS. 

About Devart 

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects. 

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/

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