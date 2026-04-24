Green Adhesives Are Trending: Ceresana Report on the European Market for Bio-Based Adhesives

KONSTANZ, Germany, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Hotmelt, construction adhesives, or thermoplastic adhesive films for lightweight composites: Bio-adhesives are increasingly meeting even demanding standards for high-performance industrial products. On the one hand, adhesives are still produced in large quantities from crude oil. On the other hand, adhesive products that are at least partially made from renewable plant or animal raw materials are conquering more and more areas of application. For the first time, Ceresana has now specifically analyzed the European market for “green” adhesives. The new market study “Biobased Adhesives – Europe” forecasts that sales of sustainable adhesives in this region of the world will grow to around EUR 1.5 billion by 2034.

Rising Demand for Bio-Adhesives for Bags, Plywood, and Furniture

The demand for environmentally friendly and high-performance bio-adhesives is increasing, particularly in the paper and packaging industry, the construction sector, and wood processing. Paper bags, corrugated board, bottle labels, and other packaging materials alone currently account for almost a third of sales generated with bio-based adhesives across Europe. The packaging industry can combine bio-adhesives well with bioplastics such as polylactic acid (PLA), while the construction industry may use them together with bio-based paints, coatings, and insulating materials. Ceresana expects market growth of 3.4% per year for the European bio-based adhesives market. In addition to market data and forecasts, the bio-based adhesives market report by Ceresana also contains background information on the general economic situation and the situation in the construction industry in the individual countries.

How Much “Bio” Content Do Bio-Attributed Adhesives Contain?

In order to reduce the ecological footprint and dependence on crude oil and natural gas, biogenic raw materials are increasingly being added to conventional adhesives made from petrochemical plastics. These innovative products are then sold as “bio-attributed” or “mass balance approach” adhesives, but are not without controversy. Adhesive research and development is certainly making great progress. Non-toxic, solvent-free, low-emission, and recyclable solutions are being sought in the spirit of the bioeconomy and circular economy. Ideally, bio-based adhesives are even biodegradable at the end of their life cycle and meet e.g. the ISO 17088 standard for compostable plastics. Another advantage is the possible recycling of previously unused waste and inexpensive by-products, such as lignin from the paper industry, keratin from chicken feathers, collagen from bones, or platform chemicals that are produced during the manufacture of biofuels from biomass.

Current European Bio-Based Adhesives Market Report:

Chapter 1 of Ceresana’s new market study provides a comprehensive presentation and analysis of the European market for biobased adhesives with forecasts up to 2034: The development of demand (in tonnes) and revenues (in USD and EUR) is included in the analysis. In addition, revenues and demand are broken down by the application areas: Paper/packaging, Construction industry, Wood processing, Other applications.

In Chapter 2, the largest national markets for bio-based adhesives in Europe are examined individually, i.e. 16 countries: The demand for and revenues generated with bio-based adhesives are analyzed in each case. In addition, demand and revenues are further broken down by the following adhesive applications: paper/packaging, construction industry, wood processing, and other applications.

Chapter 3 provides useful company profiles of the largest bio-based adhesive manufacturers, clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, net income, product range, production sites, and short overview of the company. In-depth profiles of 22 producers are given, for example of Soudal Group, Stora Enso Oyj, Kerakoll SpA, Crespel & Deiters Group, Royal Avebe, Durante Adesivi S.p.A., artimelt AG, and Power Adhesives Ltd.

Further Information on the Market Study “Bio-Based Adhesives – Europe Report” (1st Edition): https://ceresana.com/en/produkt/biobased-adhesives-market-report-europe

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. More than 250 market studies provide over 10,000 customers around the world with the knowledge base for their sustainable success. A key area of focus is the bio-economy: Ceresana supports the dynamically growing circular economy with market analyses and forecasts on bio-based products and biodegradable materials. With the digital event series “Future of Bio”, Ceresana is creating a platform for experts and specialists to exchange knowledge, utilize synergies, and jointly drive the future of the bio-economy forward.

Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com

Let’s meet! Ceresana’s successful event series on the future of the bio-economy continues. Upcoming online events include Future of BioInvestments (April 22 and 23, 2026), Future of BioAI (May 12 and 13, 2026), and Future of BioPlastics 2026 (June 24 and 25, 2026): https://ceresana.com/en/events

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