Ferald Picture Book: The Most Animated Children’s Book of The Year

Mount Vernon, New York, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Author‑Illustrator Keith Williams announces the release of Ferald, a heartwarming and expressive children’s picture book that invites young readers on a whimsical journey through the enchanting world of Woodzley. Filled with charm, curiosity, and gentle humor, Ferald celebrates the joy of exploration and the beauty of nature. Story and Pictures by Keith Williams.

In this delightful tale, an upbeat and unruly ferret leaves the comfort of his hollow log house in search of adventure. Along the way, Ferald meets Birzy, a cheerful new companion who joins him on his trek into the unknown. Together, they wander through Woodzley, encountering memorable characters — including the ever‑hospitable Mr. Wiggly, who welcomes them with scrumptious tea and toast.

As Ferald and Birzy travel deeper into the willow grove, they discover that adventure isn’t just about where you go — it’s about who you meet, what you learn, and how you see the world. Their journey becomes a gentle reminder to appreciate nature’s wonders and embrace the unexpected. At its heart, Ferald encourages children to embrace new experiences, while facing the unknown with courage and determination.

About the Book:

A far cry from his hollow log house, an upbeat and unruly ferret, sets out across Woodzley in search of an adventure. With his new companion Birzy, Ferald embarks on a journey into the unknown. Along the way, they meet many interesting characters, such as Mr. Wiggly, who offers them a scrumptious tea and toast. Join Ferald and Birzy on their journey as they learn the true meaning of adventure and appreciate the beauty of nature.

Featuring expressive, imaginative artwork created by Williams himself, Ferald brings Woodzley and its inhabitants to life with warmth, color, and classic storybook charm.

Ferald is available in Hardcover, Paperback, and Ebook formats through major online retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Bookshop.org, Books‑A‑Million, and Kobo.

About the Author:

Keith Williams was born in New Rochelle, New York, to American parents. A self‑taught artist and cartoonist, he grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons and reading comic books. By the age of thirteen, he began creating his own cartoon characters and stories as a hobby. Raised in Mount Vernon, New York, alongside his brothers and sisters, Keith found that drawing and painting came naturally to him. Today, he takes great pride in turning a blank piece of paper into art.

Contact:

Keith Williams

keithkaw@mail.com