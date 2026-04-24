Web.Plus Named Platinum Sponsor at CyberSec Malaysia Conference 2026

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Web.Plus, a Malaysia-headquartered digital trust and brand solutions provider, is proud to announce its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at the CyberSec Malaysia Conference 2026, taking place on 19–20 May 2026 at Hilton Kuala Lumpur Hotel. As a key supporter of this leading cybersecurity event, Web.Plus will help drive conversations on digital trust, resilience, and brand protection in an evolving threat landscape.

As part of its participation, TK Tan, Founder and CEO of Web.Plus, will join the conference as a panelist, sharing insights from over two decades of experience in digital solutions and cybersecurity. Web.Plus will also be joined by its strategic partner, DigiCert. Lackern Xu, the Solutions Engineer Manager at DigiCert, will also be a featured speaker, bringing expertise in PKI, cryptography, and digital trust.

Built on over 25 years of industry expertise, Web.Plus delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning domain and registry services, brand protection, and digital trust. The company empowers organizations worldwide to secure their digital presence, protect their brands, and grow with confidence in an increasingly complex digital environment.

The CyberSec Malaysia Conference 2026 offers a valuable platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and engaging with cybersecurity leaders shaping the future of digital trust. With that, Web.Plus invites attendees to engage with its team at the conference and join the conversation on building a more secure and trusted digital future.

About Web.Plus

Web.Plus is a Malaysia-based technology company specializing in digital brand management and digital trust solutions. Leveraging advanced analytics, big data, and automation, Web.Plus helps organizations detect threats, protect digital assets, and maintain trust through scalable and proactive solutions. For more information, please visit https://web.plus/.