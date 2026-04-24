Shandong Baokun Metal Material Launches Advanced Precision Linear Shafts to Boost Industrial Automation Performance

ShanDong, China, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd, a leading manufacturer of precision steel products, has announced the continued expansion of its advanced motion system portfolio with the promotion of its high-performance Precision Linear Shafts. Designed for demanding industrial environments, these shafts are engineered to deliver superior accuracy, durability, and smooth linear motion for modern automation systems.

1. Driving Innovation in Linear Motion Technology

The company’s Precision Linear Shafts are manufactured using high-grade steel and advanced hardening processes, ensuring excellent straightness and wear resistance. With chrome-plated surfaces for reduced friction and extended service life, they are widely used in CNC machinery, robotics, packaging equipment, and precision instruments.

2. Enhancing Performance in Automation Systems

In today’s fast-evolving manufacturing sector, efficiency and precision are essential. Baokun’s shafts are designed with tight tolerances and optimized surface finishes to support stable, high-speed motion control. This ensures improved positioning accuracy and reduced operational downtime in automated production lines.

3. Supporting Multiple Industrial Applications

The versatility of Precision Linear Shafts makes them suitable for a wide range of industries. They are commonly applied in robotic arms, 3D printers, medical devices, and CNC machining systems. Their compatibility with linear bearings and bushings ensures smooth and consistent linear movement across various mechanical setups.

4. Custom Engineering and Quality Assurance

Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd offers customized solutions, including variations in diameter, length, and surface treatment, to meet specific engineering requirements. Each shaft undergoes strict quality inspection to ensure compliance with international standards such as ASTM and DIN, guaranteeing reliability in critical applications.

5. Commitment to Global Industrial Development

With a strong focus on precision engineering and continuous innovation, Baokun aims to support global manufacturers in achieving higher efficiency and productivity. The company’s expertise in steel processing and motion components positions it as a trusted supplier in the international industrial supply chain.

About Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd

Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd. specializes in manufacturing steel pipes, precision tubes, chrome rods, and linear motion components. With advanced production facilities and strict quality systems, the company serves clients across automation, hydraulics, and heavy machinery industries worldwide.

More info about the company

Company Name: Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd

Address: Room 1211, Commercial Office Building 2, Development Zone, Liaocheng, ShanDong, China 252800

Contact Phone: +86 15763576989

Contact Name: Ms. Sun

Email: info@sdbkmetal.com

Website: https://www.sdbksteel.com/