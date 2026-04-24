Emeritus India and ISB Executive Education Launch a Comprehensive Cybersecurity Certificate Course to Equip India’s Leaders Against Evolving Digital Threats

The most consequential cybersecurity failures in recent years have not been purely technical failures — they have been leadership failures. Organizations that suffered the most damaging breaches often had technical defenses in place but lacked leaders who could build cybersecurity cultures, navigate regulatory frameworks, manage incident response with boardroom-level composure, or align security strategy with business objectives.

This cybersecurity certificate course from ISB and Emeritus is designed to develop exactly that kind of leadership capability. Delivered over 16 weeks with pre-recorded video content from ISB Executive Education faculty, live doubt-clearing sessions, real-world case studies, assignments, quizzes, and a capstone project, the programme creates a deeply applied learning experience that bridges the gap between technical cybersecurity knowledge and executive decision-making.

The programme’s participant profile reflects its senior positioning — 71% of participants bring 15 or more years of professional experience, ensuring that every peer interaction and cohort discussion is grounded in real organizational context and leadership accountability. Participants come from IT and computer science (45%), telecom and technology (11%), banking (10%), financial services (9%), and government (6%) — representing the full breadth of sectors where cybersecurity leadership is now a board-level priority.