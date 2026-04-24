Emeritus India and ISB Executive Education Launch a Comprehensive Cybersecurity Certificate Course to Equip India’s Leaders Against Evolving Digital Threats

Posted on 2026-04-24 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Cyberattacks are no longer a concern confined to IT departments. They are boardroom-level crises that disrupt operations, compromise customer trust, trigger regulatory penalties, and permanently damage brand reputation. As the frequency and sophistication of cyber threats escalates across India’s corporate and public sector landscape, organizations are urgently seeking leaders who can respond with both strategic clarity and technical authority. Emeritus India, in collaboration with ISB Executive Education — one of Asia’s highest-ranked business schools — has launched a rigorous, AI-integrated cybersecurity certificate course purpose-built for the leaders navigating this challenge.

The Cybersecurity for Leaders programme is a 16-week fully online learning experience that has already attracted senior professionals from organizations including Sony Pictures, Shell, JP Morgan & Chase, Microsoft, Adobe, the Commonwealth Bank, and Quick Heal Antivirus — reflecting the cross-industry urgency that cybersecurity leadership now commands.

A Cybersecurity Certificate Course Built for Strategic Leaders, Not Just Technical Experts

The most consequential cybersecurity failures in recent years have not been purely technical failures — they have been leadership failures. Organizations that suffered the most damaging breaches often had technical defenses in place but lacked leaders who could build cybersecurity cultures, navigate regulatory frameworks, manage incident response with boardroom-level composure, or align security strategy with business objectives.

This cybersecurity certificate course from ISB and Emeritus is designed to develop exactly that kind of leadership capability. Delivered over 16 weeks with pre-recorded video content from ISB Executive Education faculty, live doubt-clearing sessions, real-world case studies, assignments, quizzes, and a capstone project, the programme creates a deeply applied learning experience that bridges the gap between technical cybersecurity knowledge and executive decision-making.

The programme’s participant profile reflects its senior positioning — 71% of participants bring 15 or more years of professional experience, ensuring that every peer interaction and cohort discussion is grounded in real organizational context and leadership accountability. Participants come from IT and computer science (45%), telecom and technology (11%), banking (10%), financial services (9%), and government (6%) — representing the full breadth of sectors where cybersecurity leadership is now a board-level priority.

A Cybersecurity Leadership Program Integrated with AI and Generative AI

The emergence of AI-powered cyberattacks — automated phishing campaigns, deepfake social engineering, AI-driven malware, and machine-learning-based intrusion tools — has fundamentally changed the threat landscape that today’s cybersecurity leaders must defend against. This cybersecurity leadership program is one of the few in India to directly address this reality — integrating dedicated AI and Generative AI modules throughout its curriculum to ensure participants understand both how AI is being weaponized by threat actors and how it can be deployed defensively across security operations.

ISB’s faculty bring research depth and real industry engagement to every module — covering cybersecurity strategy and implementation, regulatory and compliance frameworks, ethical considerations in cybersecurity, incident response and crisis management, business continuity planning, and the development and management of high-performing cyber teams. This combination of strategic, regulatory, and operational content ensures participants develop a complete leadership toolkit — not just technical awareness.

The programme also develops participants’ ability to communicate cybersecurity risk to non-technical stakeholders — boards, investors, regulators, and executive committees — a capability that consistently distinguishes organizations with mature cybersecurity cultures from those that remain perpetually reactive.

This cybersecurity leadership program is designed for professionals such as:

  • Senior executives and C-suite leaders responsible for organizational cybersecurity governance and risk oversight

  • CISOs and aspiring cybersecurity leaders building security operations, team management capabilities, and enterprise-wide security frameworks

  • IT and technology professionals transitioning into leadership roles that require strategic business context alongside technical expertise

  • Risk and compliance professionals in BFSI, government, and regulated industries managing evolving cybersecurity regulations

  • Entrepreneurs and business founders building digital products who need to embed security-first thinking from the ground up

ISB Executive Education — The Academic Authority Behind the Programme

ISB Executive Education’s reputation is built on a clear track record — developing leaders who apply rigorous academic frameworks to real business challenges. ISB is ranked 23rd globally by the Financial Times and consistently recognized among Asia’s top five business schools — and the faculty teaching this programme bring that institutional standard to every session they lead.

Participants who successfully complete the programme with a minimum 70% grading across all required assignments receive a Certificate of Completion from ISB Executive Education — a credential that carries direct recognition across India’s technology, banking, and enterprise sectors. Combined with Emeritus’s globally trusted online learning platform and track record of transforming over 500,000 careers across 80 countries, the programme delivers both institutional credibility and a learning experience that translates immediately into professional impact.

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 16-week programme covers eight interconnected areas of cybersecurity leadership:

  1. Introduction to cybersecurity — core concepts, security objectives, and the evolving threat landscape

  2. Cybersecurity strategy and implementation — defensive and offensive protocols, security frameworks, and strategic planning

  3. Regulations and compliance — cybersecurity law, data privacy frameworks, and regulatory obligations across industries

  4. AI and Generative AI in cybersecurity — AI-powered threats, defensive AI applications, and GenAI in security operations

  5. Incident response and crisis management — breach response protocols, stakeholder communication, and operational resilience

  6. Business continuity and resilience — continuity planning, disruption management, and organizational recovery frameworks

  7. Emerging technologies in cyberspace — cloud security, IoT risk, blockchain security, and the future threat landscape

  8. Building and managing cybersecurity teams — team structure, talent development, and fostering a security-first organizational culture

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information
Emeritus India
303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,
Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099
Phone: 082779 98590
Website: https://emeritus.org/in/
Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST

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