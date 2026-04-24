Emeritus India and IIM Lucknow Offer India’s Most Rigorous Financial Risk Management Course at the Intersection of Banking, Technology and Digital Disruption

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Financial risk has never been more complex — or more consequential. The rapid integration of artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital lending platforms, and algorithmic trading into India’s banking and financial services ecosystem has introduced new categories of risk that traditional frameworks were never built to address. Emeritus India, in partnership with IIM Lucknow — ranked 4th among India’s top B-schools by the Financial Times — has developed a financial risk management course that gives BFSI professionals the tools, frameworks, and strategic intelligence to govern risk confidently in this new environment.

The Executive Programme in FinTech, Banking & Applied Risk Management is now open for Batch 12 — a 10-month online programme that has already established a strong reputation across India’s banking, fintech, and NBFC sectors as the go-to credential for professionals serious about advancing their risk management careers.

A Financial Risk Management Course That Goes Beyond Theory

India’s BFSI sector is demanding a new kind of risk professional — one who understands not just the mathematics of risk measurement but the strategic, regulatory, and technological dimensions of risk governance in a world where finance and technology are inseparable. This financial risk management course from IIM Lucknow and Emeritus is built around that exact demand — delivering applied competence across credit risk models, asset-liability management, stress testing, value-at-risk frameworks, derivatives and hedging strategies, and Basel I through IV regulatory compliance.

What distinguishes this programme from conventional risk management education is its integration of digital disruption, AI and ML applications in credit scoring, blockchain in asset management, and cybersecurity challenges within the FinTech sector — ensuring that participants develop risk management expertise that is relevant to the financial services environment of today, not a decade ago. Every module is taught by senior IIM Lucknow faculty alongside international expert practitioners, and reinforced through real-world case studies, hands-on business simulations, and a capstone project guided directly by faculty.

The programme runs over 10 months through weekly live Sunday sessions — a format deliberately structured for senior working professionals — and includes a 2-day on-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus that deepens the academic connection and qualifies participants for IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni status.

A FinTech Course in India That Combines Institutional Credibility With Market Relevance

India’s fintech sector is growing at a pace that has few global parallels — and the professionals working within it increasingly need structured, institution-backed education that combines deep financial knowledge with applied technology expertise. This fintech course in India from IIM Lucknow and Emeritus is one of the very few that brings both dimensions together — developing professionals who can operate with equal authority across digital lending, blockchain payments, regulatory compliance, and enterprise risk governance.

The programme’s curriculum spans the full breadth of modern financial technology — from AI and ML applications in credit and fraud models, to UPI and digital payments ecosystems, to distributed ledger technology in InsureTech and WealthTech, to cryptocurrency markets and the regulatory frameworks governing digital assets. This comprehensive technology coverage is grounded at every step in real financial risk context — ensuring participants understand not just how these technologies work but how they create, transfer, and mitigate risk within financial institutions.

The programme has been recognized as a landmark initiative in India’s professional education landscape — filling a critical gap that IIM Lucknow itself identified: most programmes offer either a risk management overview or a technology overview but rarely combine both with the depth and rigour that the BFSI industry actually requires.

This programme is ideally positioned for:

Mid to senior-level banking and NBFC managers building expertise in financial risk governance and digital transformation leadership

Risk management consultants advising financial institutions on regulatory compliance, fintech adoption, and Basel framework implementation

IT and technology professionals working on FinTech and blockchain deployments who need the financial risk context to make better implementation decisions

Early-career finance professionals seeking a high-impact credential that accelerates their trajectory into risk and fintech leadership roles

Entrepreneurs and fintech founders who need rigorous financial risk frameworks to build compliant, investor-ready financial platforms

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 10-month programme progresses across six deeply integrated learning areas:

Risk management in banking and financial services — BFSI ecosystem overview, liquidity risk, interest rate risk, capital adequacy, and long-term value creation frameworks Digital disruption, innovation and transformation — AI and ML in FinTech, UPI ecosystems, digital banking strategy, cybersecurity in financial services, and design thinking Regulatory landscape and credit risk models — Basel I–IV, stress testing, ICAAP, operational risk, RAROC economic capital frameworks, and IBC case studies Applied risk tools and derivatives — value-at-risk, asset-liability management, fund transfer pricing, interest rate futures, swaps, options, and hedging strategies Blockchain and distributed ledger technologies — DLT applications in InsureTech, WealthTech, digital payments, peer-to-peer lending, cryptocurrency markets, and digital identity Capstone project — a real-world BFSI business case application guided directly by IIM Lucknow faculty

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST