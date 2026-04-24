Holoflex Limited Emerges as a Leading Security Labels Manufacturer in India in 2026

Kolkata, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — With a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and brand protection, the company continues to set new benchmarks in the security printing and labeling industry.

In an era where product authenticity and brand integrity are more critical than ever, Holoflex Limited has positioned itself at the forefront of delivering advanced, tamper-evident, and customized security label solutions. The company’s cutting-edge technologies are designed to help businesses combat counterfeiting, safeguard consumer trust, and comply with regulatory requirements.

Holoflex Limited offers a wide range of high-performance security labels, including holographic labels, tamper-proof seals, VOID labels, QR code-enabled smart labels, and track-and-trace solutions. These products are widely used across industries such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG, automotive, electronics, and government sectors.

What sets Holoflex Limited apart is its robust manufacturing infrastructure, adherence to international quality standards, and a dedicated R&D team that consistently develops next-generation anti-counterfeiting features. The company also emphasizes sustainability by incorporating eco-friendly materials and processes in its production.

As the demand for secure packaging and authentication solutions continues to grow in India and globally, Holoflex Limited is well-positioned to expand its footprint and strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner for brand protection.

With a proven track record and a forward-looking approach, Holoflex Limited is not just keeping pace with industry trends but actively shaping the future of security labeling in India.

Visit https://www.holoflex.com/security-labels-india.php for more details.

About Holoflex Limited

Holoflex Limited has been developing hologram, labelling, and anti-counterfeiting solutions since 1991. With over three decades of expertise in hologram security and origination technologies, the company produces authentication solutions, including OVD origination, security labels, and brand protection systems. Its manufacturing is integrated end-to-end, serving clients across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, government, and retail sectors in India.

Media Contact:

Holoflex Limited

Address: 92 C/1 Sahapur Colony Block-J, New Alipore Kolkata – 700053,

West Bengal, INDIA

Email: marcom@holoflex.com

Phone: +91 33 24007810

Website: https://www.holoflex.com/