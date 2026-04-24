CareSmartz360 Unveils New Features to Improve Operational Visibility

Pittsford, NY, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz360, an AI-powered home care management platform, has announced a new set of product enhancements focused on improving communication, strengthening compliance, and delivering deeper operational visibility for home care agencies.

Designed for agencies managing complex, multi-location operations, the March 2026 updates aim to reduce administrative burden, improve accuracy across workflows, and give teams greater control over day-to-day operations.

Smarter, Real-Time Communication with In-App Chat

A key highlight of the release is the introduction of a new in-app chat system that enables seamless communication between administrators, office staff, and caregivers.

The feature supports one-on-one messaging, group chats, and agency-wide announcements – allowing teams to stay connected without relying on external tools. With real-time notifications, read receipts, and file-sharing capabilities, agencies can ensure faster coordination and fewer communication gaps.

To support structured communication at scale, CareSmartz360 has also introduced enhanced permissions and access controls. Administrators can now define who can send messages, broadcast announcements, or moderate conversations, ensuring secure and controlled communication across teams.

Enhanced Reporting for Better Operational Visibility

The latest update introduces improvements to reporting and dashboards, helping agencies gain clearer insights into performance and care delivery.

A more accurate “Length of Stay” calculation provides better visibility into client trends, while the redesigned Weekly Care Summary report includes advanced filters and easy export options. These enhancements allow agencies to access actionable data faster and make more informed decisions.

Stronger Payroll Accuracy and Compliance

CareSmartz360 continues to strengthen its compliance capabilities with new payroll-related enhancements. Agencies can now leverage a dedicated payroll export for Paywhiz, simplifying payroll processing and reducing manual effort.

Additionally, improved overtime classification aligned with Paychex requirements ensures agencies can manage workforce payments more accurately while staying compliant with labor regulations.

EVV Workflow Improvements for Greater Accuracy

To support agencies navigating complex EVV requirements, the platform now delivers cleaner and more accurate data transmission to aggregators such as Sandata – helping reduce errors and minimize claim rejections.

Enhancements to EVV exception handling, including better management of scenarios like no-shows, provide greater control over compliance workflows. Agencies can also download EVV data logs for audit purposes, supporting transparency and audit readiness.

Faster Workflows with Forms and Interface Improvements

The update also introduces a simple but impactful enhancement to forms management. Newly created or updated forms are now automatically sorted to appear first, eliminating the need for manual sorting and saving valuable administrative time.

Built for Control, Accuracy, and Scale

“These updates are designed around what agencies deal with every day – communication gaps, compliance pressures, and the need for better visibility,” said Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at CareSmartz360. “Our goal is to simplify operations while giving agencies the control and accuracy they need to scale confidently.”

With these enhancements, CareSmartz360 continues to evolve as a platform built for the realities of modern home care, helping agencies reduce manual effort, improve compliance, and operate with greater efficiency.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is built for the realities of modern home care – where managing caregivers, compliance, and revenue across multiple locations can quickly become overwhelming.

Designed for growing and enterprise home care agencies, CareSmartz360 home care software brings scheduling, EVV, billing, payroll, and reporting into one AI-powered, unified platform – eliminating operational fragmentation and giving teams complete visibility and control.