Significant Sale in Newport, Rhode Island

NEWPORT, RI, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale of 381 Gibbs Avenue for $5,700,000, marking the third highest residential sale in Newport this year to date according to the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service.

Grace Cimo McCluskey of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, while Kylie McCollough and Jennifer Crellin of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.

Built approximately 18 years ago, the custom residence spans over 5,400 sq ft of living space with five bedrooms and five and a half baths. Ideally positioned on the corner of Gibbs Avenue and Old Beach Road, the home provides second-floor water views, an elevator shaft, all en-suite bedrooms, and close proximity to both Easton’s Beach and the Cliff Walk. Additional highlights include a two-car garage as well as room for a pool. The property was conveyed fully furnished with custom high-end interiors designed by Taste Design, Inc.

About Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is a full -service agency specializing in waterfront and luxury real estate and serving all of Rhode Island, as well as southeast Connecticut and coastal Massachusetts. Gustave White is celebrating over 100 years in business as a leader in the luxury market and became one of Sotheby’s International Realty’s first affiliates in 1976. Gustave White is also the Rhode Island Regent member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate. Paul A. Leys, Co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s Int’l Realty may be reached at 401-862-6706 or at pleys@gustavewhite.com for more information.

For more details, please visit https://www.sothebysrealty.com/gustavewhitesir/eng/

About Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby’s International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. In February 2004, Realogy Corporation, a global provider of real estate and relocation services, entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system by Realogy’s subsidiary, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational, and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744.