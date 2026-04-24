Oakwell Beer Spa invites Arizona Craft Brewers to Partner in Next Wave of Experiential Wellness

Phoenix, AZ, Tuscon, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Denver, CO and Highlands Ranch, CO, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Oakwell Beer Spa, the award-winning spa and taproom concept blending beer culture with modern wellness, is inviting craft breweries in the Phoenix-Scottsdale-Tucson markets to explore partnership opportunities as the brand grows through franchising.

Recognized by USA Today’s 10 Best as one of the nation’s best spas and named by TIME to its list of the World’s Greatest Places, Oakwell Beer Spa combines private spa suites with a rotating taproom featuring local craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

As Oakwell targets markets like Phoenix, Tucson and Scottsdale, which are known for a vibrant craft beer scene and strong appetite for experiential hospitality, the brand is actively seeking local brewery collaborations to become part of its social wellness model.

“Craft breweries are community anchors,” said Damien Zouaoui, who founded Oakwell Beer Spa with his wife Jessica. “When we enter a new market, one of our first priorities is building relationships with local brewers. That’s because Oakwell isn’t just about spa treatments. It’s about creating a social gathering space that reflects the character of the community.”

Since opening in Denver’s RiNo Arts District in 2021, Oakwell has operated near full capacity and has partnered with such local breweries as Denver Beer Co, Left Hand, WeldWerks, Avery, and Odell. Oakwell Beer Spa designed its second location in Highlands Ranch, Colorado to be a franchise-ready prototype, refining guest flow, operational systems and taproom integration to support national expansion.

Unlike traditional spas, Oakwell attracts a balanced mix of male and female guests, including many first-time spa-goers, by offering a relaxed, unpretentious environment. Guests begin their experience in the taproom before moving to private spa suites featuring soaking tubs infused with hops, barley and therapeutic herbs, along with infrared saunas and rain showers.

The combination of spa rituals and craft beer creates two highly desirable experiences under one roof: wellness and social connection.

“In the Phoenix, Tucson and Scottsdale markets, craft beer is part of the city’s identity,” said Jessica Zouaoui, co-founder and CEO. “By featuring local breweries in our taprooms, we give guests an authentic taste of their own community while introducing them to a new kind of wellness experience.”

The U.S. craft beer industry generated $28.8 billion in retail sales in 2024, according to the Brewers Association, underscoring the strength of the category and the loyalty of local consumers. At the same time, the global wellness economy continues to expand, driven by rising consumer demand for experiential and social self-care.

Oakwell’s model connects these two movements.

Each Oakwell location partners with local breweries to rotate selections, co-host events and create cross-promotional opportunities. For brewers, this provides exposure to a wellness-oriented audience seeking elevated, memorable experiences. For franchisees, it creates instant local integration and marketing momentum.

The Phoenix-Tucson-Scottsdale market is among several priority markets where Oakwell sees strong alignment between craft beer culture, tourism, population growth and demand for experiential retail.

“Beer brings people together. So does wellness,” Damien Zouaoui added. “Oakwell simply brings those two worlds into the same space.”

Craft brewers in the greater Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson target markets interested in exploring partnership opportunities are encouraged to connect through oakwellfranchise.com.

About Oakwell Beer Spa:

Oakwell Beer Spa is an award-winning day spa offering a beer-inspired wellness experience that blends relaxation with craft beer culture. Its private spa suites feature beer-infused hydrotherapy baths made with hops, barley and therapeutic herbs, along with infrared saunas and zero-gravity massage, creating a space designed for both rejuvenation and social connection. Guests also enjoy a taproom with a rotating selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic options. Expanding its wellness approach beyond the spa, Oakwell Cosmetics features a curated line of beer-infused bath and body products. For more information, visit oakwell.com and oakwellcosmetics.com.