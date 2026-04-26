Highly Functional Material Week Osaka 2026 to Open as Western Japan’s Leading Advanced Materials Exhibition

OSAKA, Japan, 2026-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Highly Functional Material Week OSAKA 2026, Western Japan’s leading exhibition for advanced materials, laser, recycling and heat technologies, will bring together professionals from manufacturing, R&D and engineering seeking solutions that support performance, efficiency and sustainability across supply chains May 13‑15 at INTEX Osaka.

Attendees gather at the opening ceremony of Highly‑Functional Material Week OSAKA, showcasing advanced materials, photonics and manufacturing technologies in Western Japan.

Building on the strong results of the Nagoya edition, which attracted approximately 11,218 visitors and featured over 132 exhibitors, the Osaka show is expected to see expanded participation from domestic and international companies. The momentum from Nagoya has helped set expectations for a high level of technical discussion and business matching in Osaka, where demand for advanced manufacturing solutions continues to grow.

A major focus of the Osaka edition is Photonix, the exhibition dedicated to optical and laser technologies. Positioned as the premier event for photonics and laser innovation in Western Japan, Photonix will showcase solutions supporting semiconductor production, battery processing, precision machining, inspection, and medical applications. As optical technologies become increasingly essential to both industrial automation and healthcare, the exhibition is expected to draw strong interest from engineers and technology developers.

Organised by RX Japan GK, Highly-functional Material Week OSAKA also comprises a wide range of specialised shows, including FILMTECH JAPAN, PLASTIC JAPAN, METAL JAPAN, CERAMIC JAPAN, Adhesion & Bonding Expo, and Sustainable Material Expo. The event will feature concurrent shows, including Recycle Tech Japan and Extreme Heat Countermeasures EXPO. Recycle Tech Japan will highlight recycling systems and ecosystem development supporting a circular economy, while Extreme Heat Countermeasures EXPO will present products and technologies designed to mitigate heat-related risks in industrial and manufacturing environments.

A full conference program will run alongside the exhibition, with keynote sessions set to focus on national policy, resource circulation, and workplace safety. Scheduled keynote speakers include representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of the Environment, NTTPC Communications, and more. In addition, concurrent shows will feature speakers from companies such as Panasonic, Toyota, and NGK, with researchers from institutions such as Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo. These sessions will provide attendees with high-level insights into technology trends and strategic priorities shaping materials, photonics, and manufacturing ecosystems.

Highly‑Functional Material Week reflects steady demand for materials and processing solutions as industries adapt to evolving production requirements and sustainability goals. With Osaka’s strong regional manufacturing base, the 2026 edition is expected to serve as a practical and productive meeting place for professionals across the industry.

Visitor registration for Highly-functional Material Week OSAKA 2026 is now open. Industry professionals are encouraged to register in advance to attend and explore technologies shaping the future of materials, manufacturing, and industrial applications. For more information and to register as a visitor, visit the official website, https://www.material-expo.jp/hub/en-gb.html.

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About RX Japan

RX Japan, Japan’s largest exhibition organiser, organises 109 exhibitions, composed of 437 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and INTEX Osaka across a wide variety of 38 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit https://www.rxjapan.jp/en/ for more details.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.