Cooperstown, NY, 2026-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Following the passing of legendary slugger Rocky Colavito in late 2024, a massive grassroots movement is compelling that the National Baseball Hall of Fame finally recognize the man who dominated the American League for a decade. A formal petition, which has already garnered nearly 3000 signatures and 1800 comments, is being prepared for submission to the Hall of Fame’s Classic Era Committee. Those wishing to sign the petition can do so at the Website link above.

Colavito, affectionately known as “The Rock,” was the premier power hitter of his era. From 1957 to 1966, no player in the American League recorded more home runs (337), RBIs (1020), XBHs (603), and TBs (2797) than Colavito —- a Decade Grand Slam 0f Power outperforming inner-circle Hall of Famers like Mickey Mantle and Harmon Killebrew during that span.

Statistical data provided via Stathead Baseball

“Rocky Colavito wasn’t just a fan favorite; he was a statistical titan,” says Ray Beaufait the Petition Organizer of The Rocky Colavito’s Fan Club. “He retired with 374 home runs, ranking 15th all-time at the time. Today, every other eligible player from that era’s top 20 is in the Hall of Fame. It’s time to bridge that gap.”

The petition highlights key “Hall of Fame” credentials that have historically been overlooked:

– Decade-Long Dominance:

Led the AL in HRs, RBIs, XBHs, and TBs over a full ten-year period (1957-1966). A Decade Grand Slam in all the major slugging numbers!

– Five year MLB HR Leader:

From 1958-1962 led the Major Leagues in HR (200) and 2nd in RBIs (544).

– The 20-HR Streak:

One of only five players in AL history to record 11 consecutive 20+ home run seasons (1956–1966).

– Defensive Perfection:

In 1965, Colavito became the first outfielder in American League history to play a full 162-game season with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

– The Elite “45/140/.400” Club:

Rocky is one of only 23 players in MLB history to record a season with 45+ HRs, 140+ RBIs, and an OBP over .400. Almost every other player on this list is in the Hall of Fame excluding those with modern era PED controversies.

– Elite Company:

One of only 18 players in history to hit four home runs in a single game.

– The “Arm” of the Century:

Widely regarded as having the most powerful and accurate throwing arm of the 1950s and 60s, leading the league in assists three times.

The movement seeks to place Colavito on the 2028 Classic Baseball Era Ballot. Supporters argue that with the recent induction of his peers like Gil Hodges, Dave Parker and Tony Oliva, Colavito’s statistical case is now a mathematical necessity for the Hall.

“Rocky’s legacy is a permanent part of baseball lore, from the streets of the Bronx to the hearts of fans in Cleveland and Detroit,” says Felix Victor – Colavito’s Fan Club Administrator. “We are asking the Committee to honor that legacy where it belongs: in Cooperstown.”

Baseball Fans can view and sign the petition at: https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/rocky-colavito-baseball-hall-of-fame-induction

PDF File Download here: Rocky Colavito – Press Release(https://beauproductions.com/rockycolavito/misc/PressRelease.pdf)

Petition Website: https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/rocky-colavito-baseball-hall-of-fame-induction

Rocky Colavito’s Website: https://beauproductions.com/rockycolavito/