MLA Psychology Highlights Tahlia Rahme’s Expertise in Child and Adolescent Therapy

Gold Coast, Australia, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology is proud to spotlight the work of Tahlia Rahme, a dedicated psychologist specialising in Child and Adolescent Therapy. With a strong focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Tahlia provides compassionate, evidence-based care tailored to the unique needs of each child and family.

Tahlia Rahme brings a client-centred approach to therapy, supporting children, adolescents, and their families through early challenges and ongoing developmental needs. Her work focuses on building practical skills, improving emotional regulation, and strengthening family relationships. By creating a safe and supportive space, Tahlia helps young clients feel understood while empowering parents with tools they can use at home and in everyday life.

“Early support can make a meaningful difference in a child’s development,” said a spokesperson from MLA Psychology. “Tahlia’s approach combines research-backed strategies with genuine care, helping families feel confident and supported from the very beginning.”

Early intervention remains a key focus of Tahlia’s work. Research shows that identifying and addressing developmental differences early can improve communication, social skills, and learning outcomes. Tahlia works closely with families to recognise early signs of ASD and ADHD and provides clear, practical guidance at each stage of the process.

Her therapeutic approach is grounded in evidence-based methods, including behavioural strategies, emotional regulation techniques, and skill-building interventions. These approaches are adapted to suit each child’s strengths, needs, and environment. Tahlia also collaborates with schools, caregivers, and other health professionals to ensure consistent and coordinated support.

Families who engage with Tahlia benefit from personalised care plans designed to fit their goals and daily routines. Rather than a one-size-fits- all model, therapy is tailored to each child’s pace and preferences. This helps children feel more comfortable and increases engagement in the therapeutic process.

Parents are also an important part of the journey. Tahlia provides guidance, education, and ongoing support to help families better understand ASD and ADHD. This collaborative approach builds confidence and promotes positive, lasting outcomes both at home and in the community.

MLA Psychology remains committed to delivering high-quality, accessible mental health services for children and adolescents. Through clinicians like Tahlia Rahme, the practice continues to support families with care that is practical, respectful, and grounded in proven strategies.

To learn more about Child and Adolescent Therapy services or to book an appointment, visit MLA Psychology’s website at https://www.mlapsychology.com/ .