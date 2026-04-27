National Store LLC Celebrates FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Exclusive SanDisk® USB C™ Flash Drive Edition

Dubai, UAE, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, a leading technology retailer in the UAE, is excited to announce the launch of the officially licensed SanDisk® USB‑C™ Flash Drive: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition, now available exclusively at select National Store locations and online. This unique, limited‑edition storage solution lets football fans capture, preserve, and relive every unforgettable moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Designed for fans who live for every pass, goal, and celebratory moment, the SanDisk® USB‑C™ Flash Drive: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition blends high‑performance storage with collectable appeal. Featuring iconic football‑inspired whistle designs representing the three host countries – Canada, Mexico, and the United States, this drive is more than a storage device; it’s a memento of history‑in‑the‑making.

Built with a versatile USB‑C™ connector and USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, the drive delivers read speeds up to 300 MB/s, enabling fans to quickly transfer and back up photos, videos, and match highlights from compatible Android™ devices, tablets, laptops, and computers. With capacities available up to 128 GB, users have ample space to archive their most thrilling World Cup memories.

“We are thrilled to bring this exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ edition SanDisk® USB‑C™ Flash Drive to our customers,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “Football is more than a sport; it’s a global celebration, and this flash drive lets fans own a piece of the excitement. Its combination of performance, design, and collectibility makes it a must‑have for supporters across the UAE.”

In addition to its fast performance and generous capacity, the drive includes a lanyard and a limited‑edition sticker, allowing fans to carry their passion for the beautiful game wherever they go.

The SanDisk® USB‑C™ Flash Drive: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition is now available through National Store LLC outlets and authorised retail partners throughout the UAE.

For more information, visit https://nationalstore.ae/brands/sandisk/ today.

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Contact Number: +971 4 353 5365

Email ID – info@nationalstore.ae