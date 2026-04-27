LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Oil Refinery in Venezuela

Posted on 2026-04-27 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Caracas, Venezuela, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Venezuela’s largest oil refinery has successfully installed a new LED explosion-proof lighting system across its production and processing areas. The upgrade aims to enhance the refinery’s safety standards while reducing energy consumption and operational costs.

The newly implemented LED lighting system was specifically designed to meet the needs of hazardous environments, where the presence of flammable gases and vapors is constant. The lights provide bright, steady illumination that helps workers perform their duties safely, while their energy efficiency offers substantial savings in operational costs.

“Safety is our top priority, and this lighting upgrade has contributed significantly to improving both safety and efficiency at the refinery,” said Eduardo Sánchez, refinery operations manager. “We’ve reduced energy consumption while enhancing visibility in critical areas.”

As Venezuela continues to modernize its oil and gas industry, LED explosion-proof lighting is becoming a critical element in ensuring workplace safety and energy efficiency. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights

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