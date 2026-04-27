“Exit Stage Left… In Style” – USA Movie Cars Launches RentAHearse.com

Authentic classic, vintage, and modern hearses with dramatic styling, rich interiors, and coffin compartments now available nationwide for film, TV, commercials, weddings, proms, and special events.

Posted on 2026-04-27 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

Classic, Vintage & Modern Hearses with Serious Dramatic Flair Now Available Nationwide

PHOENIX, AZ, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — USA Movie Cars is turning heads and raising heart rates with the launch of RentAHearse.com — a bold, specialized platform built exclusively for those who know a great exit deserves its own spotlight.

The new site showcases a standout collection of authentic hearses — from elegant vintage funeral coaches and timeless classics to sleek modern models. Each vehicle comes loaded with rich wood-paneled interiors, real coffin compartments, dramatic styling, and production-ready details that instantly command attention on camera or at live events. Vehicles are ready in all 50 U.S. states, with select availability in Canada and the UK.

“A hearse doesn’t just arrive — it makes an entrance,” said Rob Rutledge, Picture Car Coordinator at USA Movie Cars. “Whether you’re shooting a gripping horror film, capturing a tear-jerking funeral scene, planning a stylish wedding getaway, or creating a prom night to remember, RentAHearse.com gives you the perfect rolling character that elevates the entire moment.”

What Makes RentAHearse.com Different:

  • Handpicked classic, vintage, and contemporary hearses
  • Hearse-style SUVs and unique specialty vehicles
  • Cinematic interiors and authentic production features
  • Crystal-clear photos, complete specs, and instant online booking
  • True nationwide coverage with strong logistics support
  • Completely free listings for hearse owners

As the newest star in USA Movie Cars’ growing lineup of niche platforms — alongside RentAnAmbulance.com, CopCarRental.com, and ClassicCarForRent.com — RentAHearse.com makes finding extraordinary vehicles easier and far more exciting.

Hearse owners are encouraged to list their vehicles at no cost and open the door to paid roles in film, television, commercials, and live events.

Ready to make your next project impossible to forget? Visit https://rentahearse.com today.

Contact Information: Rob Rutledge Picture Car Coordinator USA Movie Cars Phone: (602) 882-2705 Email: usamoviecars@gmail.com Websites: https://usamoviecars.com | https://rentahearse.com

About USA Movie Cars USA Movie Cars is a premier nationwide picture car coordination service trusted by Disney, Warner Bros., ABC, Discovery, and many more. The company connects vehicle owners with major productions across the United States, Canada, and UK, delivering authentic vehicles that don’t just appear — they steal the show.

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