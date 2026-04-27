CBSE 10th Result 2026: Topper’s Preparation Strategy from ODM International School, Gurugram

Gurugram, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE class 10th result 2026, and students of ODM International School have delivered an exceptional performance, achieving a flawless 100% success rate. More than academic achievement, this year’s results highlight a structured learning journey shaped by discipline, consistent effort, and quality teaching.

At the forefront of this success is Chaitanya Kadian, who secured 94.8%, demonstrating that “impossible” can be achieved through unwavering focus and organised preparation. Along with Chaitanya, three more students have scored above 90%, while the school has recorded an overall average of 71%, reflecting steady and inclusive academic growth across all learners. This performance strengthens ODM International School’s reputation among the best schools in Gurugram for board exam excellence and holistic academic development.

In this in-depth interview, let’s explore the journey behind our topper’s success story and understand how this performance was built on discipline, clarity, and the right guidance.

Interview with CBSE 10th Result 2026 Topper – Chaitanya Kadian (94.8%)

Q1: First of all, congratulations on your CBSE 10th Result 2026. How do you feel about scoring 94.8%?

Chaitanya: Thank you. I feel very satisfied and grateful, as my hard work has paid off. It is not just my result; it reflects my teachers, parents, and the entire learning environment that supported me throughout the year.

Q2: How do you personally interpret your success in the CBSE 10th Result 2026?

Chaitanya: I see this result as a reflection of my consistency and hard work. It represents how I studied every day with focus and clarity instead of pressure.

Q3: What was your core academic approach throughout the year?

Chaitanya: My approach was simple. I focus on understanding the concept. Once concepts are clear, answering becomes automatic and easy.

Q4: How did you ensure strong concept clarity in difficult subjects?

Chaitanya: I never moved ahead with confusion. If a topic was unclear, I broke it into smaller parts and went over it again and again until I could explain it myself without looking at notes.

Q5: Did you follow a strict number of study hours daily?

Chaitanya: No. I focused on quality learning over the number of hours. Some topics required more time, some less, but every session had a clear goal. I focus on understanding the subject and answering questions on it.

Q6: What role did practice play in your CBSE Class 10th result 2026 preparation?

Chaitanya: Practice was the key to my success. I solved questions regularly, rather than just reading theory. It helped me understand patterns, improve accuracy, and write answers within time.

Q7: How did school tests and evaluations influence your performance?

Chaitanya: Every test helped me a lot. It helped me find out where I was weak. Instead of fearing mistakes, I used them to improve.

Q8: How did you work on your mistakes?

Chaitanya: I maintained a simple habit. I practice every mistake until I fully understand it. In this, my teachers helped me a lot. And I try not to repeat the same error again.

Q9: How would you describe the role of teachers in your preparation?

Chaitanya: My teachers played a very important role in my success. They focused on clarity, not just syllabus completion. Even after class, they made sure doubts were cleared properly.

Q10: What kind of support did you receive from your parents?

Chaitanya: My parents supported me emotionally. They never created pressure. They focused more on my understanding than my marks.

Q11: How did ODM International School’s academic system help you?

Chaitanya: The academic system at ODM International School is very structured and well-planned. The clear approach to teaching, timely revision schedules, and regular assessments helped me stay on track throughout the year and made my preparation more effective.

Q12: How effective were doubt-clearing sessions for you?

Chaitanya: Very effective. In our class, I could ask even small doubts without hesitation, and our teachers never got irritated when clearing our doubts. That helped me build strong fundamentals.

Q13: How did you prepare in the final phase before CBSE exams?

Chaitanya: I focused only on revision. I revised mistakes, solved sample papers, and strengthened weak areas.

Q14: What helped you stay confident during exams?

Chaitanya: The strong academic support at ODM International School was very helpful. Our teachers’ guidance, regular assessments, and consistent practice through sample papers made me feel confident.

Q15: What advice would you give to students preparing for the future CBSE board exams?

Chaitanya: Do not memorise subjects. Instead, focus on understanding the concepts. Stay consistent from day one and practice sample questions as much as possible.

The CBSE 10th result 2026 at ODM International School highlights a learning ecosystem built on clarity, discipline, and structured academic support. Chaitanya Kadian’s success is not just a score—it is a reflection of a system where:

Concept understanding is prioritised over memorisation

Continuous evaluation replaces last-minute pressure

Teachers actively guide learning instead of just delivering content

This is what consistently positions ODM among the best schools in Gurugram for CBSE board preparation outcomes.