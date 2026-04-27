Emeritus India and ISB Executive Education Launch a Comprehensive Healthcare Management Course to Bridge the Gap Between Clinical Expertise and Business Leadership

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — India’s healthcare industry is at a defining moment. Growing at a CAGR of 22% since 2016, employing over 4.7 million people directly, and undergoing rapid transformation through digital health, AI-powered diagnostics, and technology-driven care delivery, the sector is generating an urgent demand for one capability it has historically underinvested in — management leadership. Emeritus India, in collaboration with ISB Executive Education and the Max Institute of Healthcare Management, has responded to this demand with a rigorous, applied healthcare management course that equips doctors, pharmacists, paramedical professionals, and healthcare administrators with the business skills to lead India’s most consequential industry.

Now in its 21st batch, the Certificate Programme in Healthcare Management is a 12-week fully online programme designed by one of Asia’s most respected business schools — ISB, ranked 23rd globally by the Financial Times — and backed by the Max Institute of Healthcare Management, ISB’s dedicated research and education body for India’s healthcare sector.

A Healthcare Management Course That Speaks the Language of Both Medicine and Business

The most persistent challenge in India’s healthcare organizations is not clinical — it is managerial. Hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare technology platforms are all growing rapidly, yet the professionals leading them often lack structured training in financial management, operational efficiency, strategic planning, and marketing — the business disciplines that determine whether a healthcare organization thrives or stalls.

This healthcare management course from ISB and Emeritus closes this gap directly. Delivered through 120+ pre-recorded videos, 20+ assignments, 10+ discussion forums, and 15+ real-world case studies from organizations including Biocon, Narayana Health, Cloudphysician, and Fernandez Hospital, the programme builds business fluency that is grounded in healthcare-specific contexts from the very first module.

Live masterclasses on AI and Generative AI in Healthcare, total quality management, healthcare fraud detection, and healthcare analytics further ensure that participants are learning not just the management fundamentals of today but the technology-driven leadership capabilities that will define healthcare delivery tomorrow. The programme fee is INR 1,23,000 + GST, with no-cost EMI options available — making it financially accessible for working healthcare professionals at every career stage.

A Healthcare Management Certificate Backed by ISB’s Max Institute of Healthcare Management

The healthcare management certificate issued upon successful programme completion carries the full academic weight of ISB Executive Education — one of India’s most recognized management institutions. What makes it distinctive, however, is that it is developed and delivered in collaboration with the Max Institute of Healthcare Management at ISB — a dedicated institution that focuses exclusively on building management expertise within the healthcare sector, ensuring every module reflects real industry dynamics rather than generic business theory.

Participants who complete the programme with a minimum grade of 70% across all required assignments receive a verified digital Certificate of Completion from ISB Executive Education alongside access to the ISB Executive Network — including newsletters, webinars, conferences, and masterclasses that extend the learning relationship well beyond the 12-week programme window. Job placement assistance through Emeritus Career Services partner companies further strengthens the programme’s career impact for participants looking to make an immediate professional transition.

The curriculum is built around five pillars of healthcare management leadership — accounting and finance, process design and operational excellence, strategic management, marketing and consumer engagement, and capital management — ensuring participants develop a complete, integrated understanding of how healthcare organizations are run.

This programme is designed specifically for:

Doctors, resident doctors, and doctors of pharmacy seeking to add management capabilities to their clinical expertise and move into leadership or entrepreneurial roles

Paramedical professionals and nursing staff preparing for administrative and operational leadership responsibilities within healthcare facilities

Mid-level healthcare administrators looking to deepen their understanding of financial management, strategic planning, and operational frameworks

Medical professionals planning to start clinics, hospitals, or healthcare businesses who need a strong management foundation before making that entrepreneurial leap

Healthcare technology and pharma professionals seeking a structured management credential from a premier institution to accelerate their career progression

AI and Generative AI — Embedded at the Heart of Healthcare Leadership

The integration of artificial intelligence into healthcare delivery — from AI-assisted diagnostics and predictive patient risk models to GenAI-powered administrative automation and healthcare fraud detection — is reshaping what it means to manage a healthcare organization effectively. The live masterclasses on AI and Generative AI in Healthcare embedded within this programme are not supplementary — they are central to the ISB and Emeritus philosophy that healthcare leaders of the future must be as comfortable with AI governance as they are with financial reporting.

Participants explore how AI tools are being applied across clinical operations, supply chain management, patient engagement, and revenue cycle optimization — developing both the strategic understanding and the practical judgment to deploy these technologies responsibly within their organizations. This AI-forward curriculum distinguishes the ISB Healthcare Management programme from conventional medical administration courses and positions it as the most forward-looking healthcare management credential available in India’s online education market today.

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 12-week programme covers eleven integrated modules:

Accounting basics and introduction to accounting in healthcare — types of business organizations, balance sheets, and income statements Cash flows and financial ratios — statement of cash flows, financial ratio analysis, and healthcare-specific financial metrics Process design and analysis — operational frameworks, workflow design, and real-world healthcare process optimization Process excellence and total quality management — quality frameworks, lean methodologies, and patient experience improvement Healthcare marketing — strategic outreach, consumer journey mapping, and marketing communications for healthcare organizations Strategic management — competitive positioning, strategic planning, and healthcare sector-specific strategy frameworks Introduction to financial management — investment decision rules, time value of money, and capital budgeting Raising capital in healthcare — risk-return frameworks, start-up financing, and working capital management AI and Generative AI in Healthcare — live masterclass on AI applications, GenAI tools, and healthcare analytics Healthcare fraud detection — fraud risk identification, compliance frameworks, and governance systems Capstone projects — hands-on projects in healthcare marketing and strategic management guided by ISB faculty

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST