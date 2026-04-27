Emeritus India and IIM Kozhikode Launch Batch 20 of the Senior Management Programme to Develop India’s Next Generation of CXO-Ready Business Leaders

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The leap from mid-level management to senior executive leadership is one of the most demanding transitions in any professional’s career. It requires more than functional expertise — it demands strategic vision, cross-functional decision-making capability, financial acumen, and the ability to lead complex organizations through uncertainty and disruption. Emeritus India, in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode — one of India’s premier management institutions accredited by both EQUIS and AMBA — has designed a transformative senior management programme that equips experienced professionals with precisely these capabilities, built for the realities of modern Indian and global business.

Now in its 20th batch, the IIM Kozhikode Senior Management Programme is a one-year fully online journey that has established itself as one of India’s most respected credentials for professionals targeting C-suite and senior leadership roles — combining IIM Kozhikode’s world-class academic faculty, real-world case studies, and peer learning with the institutional prestige of one of Asia’s most recognized business schools.

A Senior Management Programme Designed to Develop Visionary, Adaptable Leaders

The business environment that today’s senior leaders must navigate is fundamentally different from the one that shaped their early careers. Geopolitical shifts, digital disruption, AI-powered competition, sustainability imperatives, and increasingly complex stakeholder landscapes have all converged to demand a new kind of organizational leader — one who can hold strategic foresight and operational clarity simultaneously. The senior management programme from IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus is built to develop exactly this kind of leader.

The programme spans 12 comprehensive modules covering the full breadth of modern management — strategic analysis and formulation, financial and economic principles for managers, competitive advantage and growth strategies, leadership and organizational behavior, digital transformation and AI for leaders, corporate governance, and design thinking — all taught by IIM Kozhikode’s PhD-holding faculty alongside industry experts and Key Opinion Leaders who bring live market context to every session.

A campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus provides a powerful residential dimension to the programme — giving participants direct access to faculty, peer cohorts, and the institutional environment of one of India’s top business schools, creating connections and conversations that live online learning alone cannot replicate. Upon successful completion with a minimum 75% attendance and satisfactory academic performance, participants receive a Certificate of Completion from IIM Kozhikode and earn coveted IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni status — opening lifetime access to one of India’s most powerful professional networks.

A Strategic Leadership Program Built for the Age of AI and Digital Disruption

Strategic leadership in 2026 demands more than an understanding of traditional management frameworks — it demands fluency with the technologies that are actively reshaping competitive landscapes across every industry. This strategic leadership program directly addresses this requirement by integrating cutting-edge modules on Generative AI, Agentic AI, Digital Supply Chains, and Platform Strategy into its core curriculum — ensuring participants develop technology leadership intelligence alongside their strategic management expertise.

The programme’s emphasis on cross-functional decision-making and strategic problem-solving is reinforced through real-world case studies, business simulations, group projects, and extensive peer learning — creating a learning environment that mirrors the complexity of actual senior executive decision-making. Participants regularly work through business challenges drawn from Indian and global corporate contexts, developing the ability to analyze ambiguous situations, identify strategic options, and make high-stakes decisions with confidence and conviction.

The programme’s cohort is intentionally senior — designed for professionals with significant leadership experience who bring their own organizational challenges, industry expertise, and executive perspectives into every session. This peer dynamic creates a learning community that is as valuable as the formal curriculum — a cross-industry network of future CXOs built through a year of shared strategic thinking and collaborative problem-solving.

This programme is ideally designed for:

Senior managers and department heads with 10+ years of experience preparing for C-suite and CXO transitions

Mid-level executives aspiring to move into senior leadership roles by expanding their strategic management and leadership skill sets

Functional specialists in finance, technology, marketing, or operations seeking a cross-functional management perspective to lead at the organizational level

Business unit leaders and P&L owners looking to sharpen their strategic planning, governance, and transformation capabilities

Senior professionals in BFSI, IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and consulting targeting accelerated advancement into leadership positions

New-Age Leadership Content That Sets This Programme Apart

IIM Kozhikode has designed the Senior Management Programme’s curriculum to reflect where Indian and global business is heading — not just where it has been. Modules on Generative AI and Agentic AI for leadership, digital supply chain strategy, and platform business models sit alongside core modules in strategy, finance, and operations — ensuring participants graduate with both the timeless fundamentals of management excellence and the contemporary intelligence that modern organizations demand from their leaders.

Live online sessions are delivered by IIM Kozhikode’s distinguished faculty — renowned PhD holders with deep expertise in leadership, strategy, finance, digital transformation, and organizational behavior. These sessions are supplemented by industry practitioner masterclasses that ground academic frameworks in real business environments — ensuring that every concept taught is immediately applicable within participants’ own organizations.

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The one-year programme progresses across 12 strategically structured modules:

Business strategy foundations — strategic analysis, industry dynamics, and competitive positioning frameworks Financial and economic principles for managers — financial decision-making, economic analysis, and value creation Marketing strategy — customer intelligence, brand strategy, and go-to-market planning Leadership and organizational behavior — people leadership, organizational culture, and change management Operations and supply chain management — process excellence, digital supply chains, and operational strategy Growth strategies and competitive advantage — innovation frameworks, market expansion, and M&A strategy Digital transformation and AI for leaders — Generative AI, Agentic AI, platform strategy, and technology-led transformation Corporate governance and ethics — board dynamics, stakeholder management, and responsible leadership Design thinking — human-centered innovation, creative problem-solving, and design-led strategy Strategy implementation — translating strategic intent into organizational action and measurable outcomes Strategic leadership — developing personal leadership philosophy, executive presence, and visionary thinking Capstone project — a faculty-guided strategic challenge applying full programme learning to a real organizational context

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST