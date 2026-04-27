Emeritus India and IIM Lucknow Launch India’s Most Comprehensive Private Equity Course to Build the Next Generation of Investment Leaders

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — India’s venture capital and private equity ecosystem is on a trajectory that few could have predicted a decade ago. With the country’s VCPE market projected to reach USD 232 billion by 2030, the demand for professionals who can source deals, execute valuations, manage portfolios, and plan exits with strategic precision has never been more urgent. Emeritus India, in collaboration with IIM Lucknow — ranked 4th among India’s top B-schools by the Financial Times — has launched a first-of-its-kind private equity course that equips working professionals with the end-to-end investment lifecycle expertise India’s rapidly expanding VCPE market demands.

The IIM Lucknow Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme is a 9-month live online programme that commenced on March 31, 2026 — designed specifically for working professionals with a minimum of two years of experience who are ready to transition from execution roles into strategic investment leadership.

A Private Equity Course That Covers the Complete Investment Lifecycle

The most consequential skill gap in India’s VCPE market today is not analytical — it is end-to-end. Many professionals understand one stage of the investment lifecycle deeply but lack fluency across the complete journey from market assessment and deal sourcing through valuation, portfolio management, and eventual exit planning. This private equity course from IIM Lucknow and Emeritus is designed to close that gap entirely — building professionals who can think and act with authority across every stage of the VCPE process.

The programme is structured across 10 comprehensive modules covering venture capital fundamentals, private equity mechanics, fund structuring and formation, due diligence frameworks, AI in investing, impact capital, portfolio management strategy, and exit planning. Faculty-led instruction is reinforced throughout with hands-on workshops on valuation techniques, deal structuring, capital raising, and negotiation processes — ensuring every conceptual framework is grounded in the practical mechanics of real-world investment decision-making.

A team-based fund simulation capstone project serves as the programme’s culminating learning experience — requiring participants to apply their full programme knowledge to a real investment scenario, developing the execution skills and strategic judgment that distinguish a capable investment professional from a truly exceptional one. The programme concludes with a 3-day residential immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus, focused on leadership development, peer interaction, and professional networking — creating connections within a cohort of investment-focused peers that extend well beyond the programme itself.

A Venture Capital Course Integrating AI, ESG, and Global Investment Intelligence

India’s VCPE landscape is no longer shaped solely by traditional financial analysis — artificial intelligence, ESG frameworks, and global macroeconomic forces are increasingly central to how investment decisions are made, evaluated, and governed. This venture capital course directly addresses this evolution — integrating dedicated modules on AI in investing and impact capital and ESG investing alongside the programme’s core financial and strategic content.

Participants develop expertise across early-stage venture capital investing — deal sourcing, startup valuation, term sheet negotiation, and investor relations — and private equity mechanics — including buyout structures, growth capital deployment, financial modeling, and portfolio company management. This dual coverage ensures that graduates of the programme are equipped to operate across the full spectrum of India’s investment ecosystem — from early-stage venture funds and angel networks to large-cap private equity firms and institutional impact funds.

The programme also develops the softer but equally critical dimensions of investment leadership — decision-making under uncertainty, communication and persuasion in high-stakes deal environments, ethics and governance in fund management, and the leadership capabilities essential for fund management roles. IIM Lucknow’s faculty bring both research depth and real industry engagement to every module — supported by practitioners who bring live market context into every session.

This programme is designed for professionals such as:

Finance professionals and investment analysts seeking to move from execution into strategic VCPE leadership roles

Entrepreneurs and startup founders who want to understand the investor perspective — from what VCs look for in a deal to how PE firms manage portfolio companies

Bankers and corporate finance professionals looking to transition into private equity, venture capital, or alternative investment fund management

Consultants and strategy professionals advising high-growth companies or investment firms who need deeper VCPE technical expertise

CXOs and senior business leaders seeking to join investment committees, advisory boards, or move into family office investment roles

IIM Lucknow’s Institutional Credibility Behind Every Session

IIM Lucknow is one of India’s six original IIMs — a premier management institution with decades of academic excellence, deep industry relationships, and a track record of producing investment and finance leaders across India’s most respected organizations. The Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme is the first dedicated VCPE offering from IIM Lucknow — a landmark initiative that reflects both the institution’s recognition of India’s investment market growth and its commitment to building the talent infrastructure that market requires.

Participants who successfully complete the programme receive a Certificate of Completion from IIM Lucknow and earn IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni status — providing lifelong access to IIM Lucknow’s alumni network, executive education events, and the peer community of India’s most accomplished management professionals. The programme fee is INR 3,20,000 + GST — a direct investment in a career trajectory that India’s USD 232 billion VCPE market is actively waiting to reward.

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 9-month programme covers 10 modules across the complete VCPE investment lifecycle:

Introduction to VCPE — overview of India’s investment ecosystem, fund structures, key players, and regulatory landscape Market assessment and deal sourcing — sector analysis, opportunity identification, deal flow generation, and investment thesis development Startup and early-stage valuation — valuation methodologies for pre-revenue and early-stage companies, term sheets, and cap table management Due diligence frameworks — financial, legal, operational, and market due diligence processes for investment evaluation Private equity mechanics — buyout structures, growth capital, LBO modeling, and PE deal execution Fund structuring and management — fund formation, LP-GP dynamics, fundraising strategy, and fund economics Portfolio management — portfolio company oversight, value creation strategies, and performance monitoring frameworks AI in investing — artificial intelligence applications in deal sourcing, risk assessment, and portfolio analytics Impact capital and ESG investing — responsible investing frameworks, impact measurement, and ESG integration in VCPE Exit strategies — IPO planning, secondary sales, strategic acquisitions, and exit execution

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST