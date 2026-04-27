Emeritus India and IIM Kozhikode Launch a Comprehensive Financial Management Course to Develop India’s Next Generation of Finance Leaders

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s complex business environment, financial intelligence is no longer the exclusive domain of accountants and CFOs — it is a core leadership capability that every manager, strategist, and entrepreneur must possess to make decisions that create lasting organizational value. Emeritus India, in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode — one of India’s premier management institutions accredited by both EQUIS and AMBA — has designed a rigorous, applied financial management course that takes professionals from the foundations of financial accounting to the advanced frontiers of corporate valuation, risk management, and investment strategy within a single, connected 12-month programme.

Now in its 10th batch, the Professional Certificate Programme in Financial Analysis and Financial Management is a landmark offering in India’s online executive education market — delivering IIM Kozhikode’s academic excellence to working professionals through live Sunday sessions, real-world HBS case studies, and a 3-day residential campus immersion that grounds the online learning experience in the institutional environment of one of Asia’s most respected business schools.

A Financial Management Course That Builds End-to-End Finance Capability

The most persistent challenge for professionals seeking to advance in finance is not access to concepts — it is the absence of a structured, sequenced learning journey that builds genuine capability progressively from first principles to advanced application. This financial management course from IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus is designed as exactly that journey — starting with Excel fundamentals and financial accounting basics, progressing through corporate finance, investment management, and risk frameworks, and culminating in advanced topics including financial derivatives, mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and corporate valuation.

Every module is delivered through live online sessions by eminent IIM Kozhikode faculty — the same PhD-holding research experts who teach IIM Kozhikode’s flagship finance programmes — supplemented by renowned industry practitioners who bring live market context into every discussion. Real-world business applications, HBS case studies, and hands-on Excel-based financial modeling exercises ensure that participants develop practical, immediately applicable skills alongside the theoretical frameworks that give those skills strategic depth and durability.

The programme runs every Sunday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM — a schedule engineered around the realities of full-time professional life — requiring 5 to 7 hours of effort per week including self-study, assignments, and live session participation. The programme fee is INR 2,60,000 + GST for the current batch, with low-cost EMI options available — making IIM Kozhikode’s institutional finance education accessible to professionals at every career stage.

A Financial Analyst Course That Develops Strategic Decision-Making From Day One

The defining skill of an exceptional financial analyst is not the ability to build models — it is the ability to interpret what those models reveal about an organization’s competitive position, capital efficiency, risk exposure, and strategic optionality. This financial analyst course from IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus develops this interpretive capability deliberately and systematically — covering financial statement analysis, cost analysis and allocation, working capital management, capital budgeting, security analysis and portfolio management, and corporate valuation across its 12-month curriculum.

Participants also develop deep competency in financial instruments and markets — understanding how bonds, equities, derivatives, and alternative investment vehicles function across asset classes, how market microstructure influences pricing, and how financial risks are identified, measured, and mitigated across complex organizational portfolios. The programme’s dedicated Excel module ensures that every financial framework taught is immediately implementable — participants build standard financial models from scratch and apply them to real corporate scenarios, developing the hands-on analytical toolkit that employers actively look for when hiring and promoting finance professionals.

The programme’s coverage of mergers, acquisitions, and investment banking — including valuation methodologies, deal structuring, and transaction execution — provides participants with a senior-level perspective on corporate finance that extends well beyond the scope of most professional certificate programmes at this price point.

This programme is designed for professionals such as:

Mid-level managers and business analysts seeking to build deep financial analysis capability to support strategic decision-making in their organizations

Non-finance professionals in marketing, operations, IT, and HR who want to develop the financial literacy required for cross-functional leadership roles

Early-career finance professionals looking to formalize and deepen their financial analysis and management expertise with a premier IIM credential

Entrepreneurs and business founders who need rigorous financial management frameworks to evaluate investment decisions, manage cash flow, and create sustainable business value

Professionals targeting transitions into corporate finance, investment analysis, financial consulting, or banking roles who need an institution-backed credential to anchor their pivot

IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni Status — A Lifelong Career Asset

Upon successfully completing the programme, participants receive a Professional Certificate in Financial Analysis and Financial Management from IIM Kozhikode — a credential that carries direct recognition across India’s corporate finance, banking, and investment sectors. They also earn IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni Status — providing lifelong access to IIM Kozhikode’s executive alumni network, exclusive events, webinars, and the professional community of one of India’s most respected management institutions.

The programme’s 3-day campus immersion at IIM Kozhikode serves as a powerful complement to the online learning journey — giving participants the chance to engage directly with faculty, form deep peer connections within their cohort, and experience the academic environment of an institution that has shaped some of India’s most successful finance and business leaders. IIM Kozhikode’s dual EQUIS and AMBA accreditation — held by fewer than 2% of business schools globally — ensures the certificate carries international academic credibility that extends well beyond India’s corporate borders.

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 12-month programme progresses across eight integrated modules:

Introduction — Introduction to financial management and analysis, Excel basics and applications Managerial accounting — financial accounting fundamentals, balance sheet, P&L statement, cash flow statement, financial statement analysis, cost analysis and allocation, management accounting Foundations of finance — time value of money, financial instruments and markets, bond valuation, risk and return, stock valuation Corporate finance — working capital management, cash budgeting, capital budgeting, cost of capital, and capital structure Investment management — security analysis, portfolio management, mutual funds, and investment strategy across asset classes Risk management — financial risk identification, measurement, and mitigation frameworks, derivatives and hedging strategies Advanced corporate finance — mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, corporate valuation models Capstone application — real-world financial analysis and management project applying full programme learning

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST