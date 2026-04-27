Versitron Expands 10/100Base Fast Ethernet Media Converter Portfolio for System Integrator Deployments

Newark, USA, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron introduces its 10/100Base Fast Ethernet Media Converter solutions, designed to deliver reliable and scalable copper-to-fiber connectivity for system integrators managing enterprise, industrial, and surveillance networks. Supporting both multimode and singlemode fiber, these converters provide flexible deployment options for extending network reach while maintaining consistent performance.

As system integrators continue to modernize network infrastructures, the need to bridge legacy copper Ethernet systems with fiber optic networks remains critical. Versitron’s Fast Ethernet media converters are engineered to simplify this transition, enabling seamless integration without costly infrastructure overhauls.

Purpose-Built for System Integrators

Versitron’s 10/100Base media converters are specifically designed for system integrators who require dependable, easy-to-deploy solutions for mixed network environments. These converters enable smooth communication between copper-based Ethernet devices and fiber optic networks, helping integrators extend connectivity across distributed systems.

This ensures efficient deployment while preserving existing network investments.

Product Configurations for Flexible Deployment

Versitron offers multiple configurations to meet diverse project requirements:

10/100 Base TX to 100 Base FX Fiber Optic Media Converter, Multimode ST

SKU: M7273SB

SKU: M7273SB 10/100TX-FX Media Converter | 1-RJ45 Ethernet Port, 1-SC Fiber Port, SM

SKU: M7275S-2B

SKU: M7275S-2B 10/100TX-FX Media Converter | 1-RJ45 Ethernet Port, 1-SC Fiber Port, MM

SKU: M7274SB

These options allow system integrators to select the appropriate fiber type and connector interface based on distance, bandwidth, and infrastructure needs.

Reliable Copper-to-Fiber Conversion

These media converters enable seamless conversion of electrical Ethernet signals into optical signals, allowing data transmission over fiber. This capability is essential for extending network distances beyond copper limitations while maintaining stable connectivity.

Multimode and Singlemode Flexibility

Versitron’s solutions support both multimode (MM) and singlemode (SM) fiber:

Multimode (MM): Ideal for short-distance, high-speed applications such as enterprise networks and campus deployments

Ideal for short-distance, high-speed applications such as enterprise networks and campus deployments Singlemode (SM): Designed for long-distance communication across large facilities, industrial sites, and infrastructure networks

This flexibility ensures optimal performance for a wide range of integration scenarios.

Stable Performance in Demanding Environments

These converters are engineered to deliver consistent performance across various applications, including:

Security and surveillance systems

Enterprise and campus networking

Industrial automation environments

Transportation and infrastructure systems

Utility and energy networks

Their reliability ensures uninterrupted communication in mission-critical deployments.

Enhanced Signal Integrity with Fiber Technology

Fiber optic transmission reduces signal loss and eliminates electromagnetic interference, ensuring high-quality data delivery. Versitron’s media converters leverage these advantages to maintain consistent performance across all connected devices.

Simplified Installation and Integration

With a plug-and-play design, these converters allow system integrators to deploy solutions quickly without complex configuration. Their compatibility with standard Ethernet and fiber interfaces ensures seamless integration into existing infrastructures.

Scalable Networking for Future Growth

Versitron’s Fast Ethernet media converters support scalable network expansion, enabling system integrators to extend or upgrade networks without major changes to infrastructure. This ensures long-term flexibility and cost efficiency.

Ideal Applications for System Integrators

These converters are widely used in:

Surveillance and security networks

Industrial and manufacturing systems

Enterprise IT infrastructure

Transportation and smart city deployments

Utility and energy communication networks

Their versatility makes them suitable for both new installations and network upgrades.

Product Availability

Versitron’s 10/100Base Fast Ethernet Media Converter solutions are available in the following configurations:

About Versitron

Versitron is a leading provider of fiber optic networking and communication solutions, delivering high-performance products for enterprise, industrial, and government applications. Focused on supporting system integrators, Versitron develops solutions that enhance scalability, reliability, and ease of deployment. With a legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” Versitron continues to power mission-critical connectivity worldwide.