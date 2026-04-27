Emeritus India and IIM Calcutta Launch Batch 7 of the Chief Financial Officer Programme to Develop India’s Most Strategic Finance Leaders

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The modern CFO is no longer the organization’s most senior accountant. They are the CEO’s most trusted strategic partner — responsible not just for financial reporting and compliance but for driving profitability, leading digital finance transformation, governing enterprise risk, navigating capital markets, and communicating financial vision with clarity and conviction to boards, investors, and regulators. Emeritus India, in collaboration with IIM Calcutta — India’s oldest and most globally recognized IIM, consistently ranked among Asia’s top five business schools — has designed a transformative chief financial officer course that equips aspiring and emerging CFOs with precisely this expanded leadership mandate.

Now entering its 7th batch, the IIM Calcutta Chief Financial Officer Programme is a 9-month live online journey that has established itself as India’s most rigorous CFO credential — combining IIM Calcutta’s world-class academic faculty, cutting-edge curriculum, and 7 days of residential campus immersion across two visits into a single, powerful career transformation experience.

A Chief Financial Officer Course Designed for the New-Age Finance Leader

The traditional CFO role — anchored in financial controls, audit oversight, and quarterly reporting — has been permanently disrupted. AI-powered finance tools, digital transformation imperatives, ESG reporting obligations, and the growing expectation that CFOs lead strategic business decisions alongside the CEO have created a new standard of financial leadership that conventional finance education was never designed to develop. This chief financial officer course from IIM Calcutta and Emeritus was built precisely around this new standard — structured across two deeply integrated learning modules that take participants from CFO essentials to new-age finance leadership in a single progressive journey.

Module A: CFO Essentials covers the foundational pillars of senior financial leadership — applied economics, organizational behavior and leadership, competitive strategy, and financial strategy — building the strategic management foundation that every CFO needs to lead with authority beyond the finance function. Module B: New-Age CFOs then advances participants into the frontier capabilities that define tomorrow’s most effective finance leaders — digital transformation, deep finance, business strategy, and design thinking — ensuring participants graduate with both the timeless fundamentals and the contemporary intelligence that modern boards and CEOs demand from their CFOs.

The programme’s high-impact curriculum is supplemented by new-age topics including design thinking, ESG and corporate governance, AI-powered finance, and digital transformation — all delivered through 100+ hours of live online and in-person learning with eminent IIM Calcutta faculty and industry experts who bring live market context into every session.

A Finance Professional Course That Develops Complete C-Suite Leadership Capability

The most consequential limitation of most finance education programmes is their scope — they develop technical competence but leave professionals under-prepared for the cross-functional leadership demands of the CFO office. This finance professional course from IIM Calcutta and Emeritus is deliberately designed to transcend that limitation — building complete C-suite leadership capability across strategic performance management, corporate restructuring, capital markets navigation, change management, digital finance transformation, and ethical financial leadership within its 9-month curriculum.

Delivered through weekly live online sessions every Sunday from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM — a schedule engineered around full-time senior professional commitments — the programme combines the flexibility of online learning with the depth of IIM Calcutta’s academic rigour at every stage. Capstone projects, real-world case studies, and business simulations create a learning environment that mirrors the actual complexity of CFO decision-making — ensuring that participants build not just knowledge but the strategic judgment and executive presence that the CFO role demands.

The programme’s 7-day campus immersion across two visits to IIM Calcutta is the experiential centrepiece of the learning journey — creating the in-person faculty interactions, boardroom-level peer discussions, and cross-industry CXO network connections that no live online programme alone can replicate. The programme fee is INR 6,45,000 + GST — an investment that reflects the programme’s positioning as a genuine career transformation experience for India’s most senior finance talent.

This programme is designed for professionals such as:

New and emerging CFOs working with leadership teams to develop financial strategies that deliver competitive advantage and sustainable business value

Senior finance professionals with 8+ years of experience aspiring to transition into CFO and other senior financial leadership roles

Business heads, CXOs, and financial leaders at the forefront of financial decision-making in their organizations who need to deepen their strategic finance and digital transformation capabilities

Finance directors and VP Finance professionals building the cross-functional business acumen, leadership skills, and C-suite communication capabilities their next career stage demands

Finance professionals in BFSI, technology, manufacturing, and consulting targeting accelerated advancement into the CFO office and financial leadership positions

IIM Calcutta’s Institutional Authority — India’s Most Globally Recognized Management Institution

IIM Calcutta was established in 1961 as India’s first IIM — and over six decades has built a reputation for academic excellence, research depth, and industry engagement that places it consistently among Asia’s top business schools. The Certificate from IIM Calcutta awarded upon successful programme completion carries the full weight of this institutional heritage — immediately recognized by India’s corporate hiring ecosystem, board communities, and executive search professionals as a mark of the highest caliber of management education.

Participants who successfully complete the programme also receive IIM Calcutta Executive Alumni Status — providing lifetime access to IIM Calcutta’s executive alumni network, exclusive events, webinars, and the professional community of India’s most established management institution. For CFOs and aspiring CFOs building careers that extend beyond their current organizations, this alumni network is not just a credential benefit — it is a strategic professional asset that compounds in value throughout every stage of a finance leadership career.

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 9-month programme is structured across two modules and eight core learning areas:

Module A — CFO Essentials:

Applied economics — macroeconomic frameworks, market dynamics, and economic analysis for strategic financial decision-making Organizational behavior and leadership — leadership styles, organizational culture, team dynamics, and executive influence Competitive strategy — strategic analysis, competitive positioning, and business model innovation Financial strategy — corporate financial strategy, value creation frameworks, and financial planning for business growth

Module B — New-Age CFOs:

Digital transformation — AI-powered finance, digital finance tools, fintech integration, and data-driven financial leadership Deep finance — advanced corporate finance, capital markets, financial derivatives, and investment strategy Business strategy — strategic decision-making, M&A strategy, corporate restructuring, and growth strategy execution Design thinking — human-centered problem solving, innovation frameworks, and creative financial leadership Capstone project — a faculty-guided real-world financial leadership challenge applying full programme learning

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST