MIT xPRO Launches Advanced Programme in Technology Leadership and Innovation for India’s Next Generation of Tech Leaders

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — India’s technology industry is on a record-breaking growth trajectory, projected to surpass US$254 billion in FY2024, with Global Capability Centers expected to exceed US$100 billion by 2030 and employ over 4.5 million professionals. As organisations race to build AI-ready leadership pipelines, the gap between technical expertise and strategic capability has never been more consequential. MIT xPRO, in collaboration with Emeritus, has announced the Batch 22 intake for its flagship technology leadership program — the MIT xPRO Advanced Program in Technology Leadership and Innovation — a nine-month online programme crafted by over 15 MIT faculty members to bridge exactly that gap.

A World-Class Technology Leadership Program Built for India’s Tech Ambitions

India’s senior technology professionals today face a dual mandate: master emerging technologies while simultaneously driving organisational strategy, team performance, and business innovation. The technology leadership program from MIT xPRO directly addresses this challenge. Designed for mid-to-senior managers, VPs, CXOs, and high-growth individual contributors with a minimum of ten years of experience, the programme blends MIT’s world-renowned research with practical application across AI and Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AR/VR/XR, quantum computing, radical innovation, and systems thinking. Participants emerge equipped to translate complex emerging technologies into high-impact business strategies — with the credentials to match.

Upon successful completion with a minimum 75% passing score, participants receive a certificate of completion from MIT xPRO along with 14.40 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) — a credential recognised across industries globally.

Engineering Leadership Program That Delivers Outcomes, Not Just Knowledge

At its core, this is more than a credential programme — it is an engineering leadership program that transforms how senior professionals think, decide, and lead. The curriculum is structured around six leadership pillars — Systems Thinking, Critical Thinking and Decision-Making, Emerging Technologies, Innovation, Organisational Strategy, and Team Leadership — all applied through a real-world capstone project aligned to each participant’s current or aspirational technology leader role.

What sets this programme apart is the integration of live Agentic AI and Responsible AI modules, five GenAI tool demonstrations, and a dedicated industry expert session on Tech Leadership in the AI Era — ensuring participants leave not just informed about AI but fluent in leading AI-ready enterprises. Weekly live office hours with expert facilitators, 47 discussion sessions, 226 pre-recorded MIT faculty videos, and 10+ case studies including Apollo, Toyota, IKEA, and MIT D-Lab reinforce every concept with tangible real-world context.

The MIT Faculty Advantage

Few institutions carry the academic and research authority of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, ranked #1 globally by QS World Rankings. The programme is delivered by a distinguished MIT faculty roster that includes Deborah Ancona, Founder of the MIT Leadership Center; Daniela Rus, Director of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL); Sanjay Sarma, co-founder of MIT’s Auto-ID Laboratory; and Steven Eppinger, one of the most highly cited scholars in product development and technical project management — among fifteen others.

This depth of faculty expertise ensures participants learn directly from the researchers shaping the future of AI, quantum computing, autonomous systems, and engineering leadership at the global frontier.

Who Should Apply

This programme is designed for:

Mid-to-senior managers with 10+ years of experience moving into technology leadership roles

VPs and CXOs tasked with implementing innovation and digital transformation across business units

Individual contributors seeking to understand emerging technologies (IoT, AI, VR) within an Indian business context

Entrepreneurs looking to leverage transformative technologies for competitive advantage

Technology professionals targeting CTO, CIO, or Chief Innovation Officer roles

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

Critical Thinking, Meta-Cognition and Information Literacy Group Decision-Making — Pugh Matrix and Evaluation Matrix Systems Thinking — Architecture, DSM, and Tradespace Exploration AI-Based Product Design — Business and Technical Considerations Machine Learning — Linear Classifiers, Decision Trees, Bayesian Models Deep Learning — Multi-Layer Perceptrons and Neural Networks AI Ethics, Data Crowdsourcing, and Responsible AI Design Immersive Technologies — AR, VR, Mixed Reality, and 5G Applications Quantum Computing — Core Concepts, Classical vs. Quantum Architecture Radical Innovation — Incremental vs. Radical Models, Business Model Innovation Organisational Strategy — Technology Change, Competitive Advantage Team Building, Conflict Management, and Organisational Networks Capstone Project — Six-Pillar Technology Management Application

About Emeritus India

Emeritus India is part of the global Emeritus group, which collaborates with more than 80 leading universities and institutions across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China to offer executive education programmes. With a learner community of over 500,000 professionals across 80 countries, Emeritus delivers online, on-campus, and hybrid programmes that enable working professionals to upskill, reskill, and advance their careers. In India, Emeritus partners with premier institutions including MIT, IIMs, ISB, IPAG Business School, and Columbia University to bring world-class education to ambitious professionals.

Media Contact

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