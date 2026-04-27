IIM Indore Launches Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders — Batch 11 Now Open for Enrolment

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — India’s digital economy is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. The World Economic Forum estimates that digital transformation will generate net benefits of US$100 trillion across industries, and organisations that fail to build AI-ready leadership pipelines risk irreversible competitive disadvantage. Recognising this urgency, IIM Indore — one of India’s premier IIMs — in association with Emeritus, has opened enrolments for Batch 11 of its flagship digital transformation course: the Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders. Designed for working professionals, this 22-week fully online programme equips managers and senior leaders with the AI tools, strategic frameworks, and implementation capabilities to drive transformation at scale.

A Digital Transformation Course Structured for Immediate Organisational Impact

What distinguishes this digital transformation course from conventional technology programmes is its deliberate, pillar-based architecture — built not for awareness, but for application. The curriculum is organised across five transformation pillars: Foundation, Domain Transformations (AI in Action), Strategy and AI Value Design, Launch and Growth, and Leadership. Each pillar progressively builds on the last, moving participants from AI essentials and digital disruption fundamentals through to responsible AI, ethics, and change leadership in AI-enabled organisations. The programme covers over 170 pre-recorded video lectures, HBR and McKinsey case studies, capstone projects, and live doubt-solving sessions — combining asynchronous depth with synchronous engagement. Participants invest approximately five to six hours per week across the 22-week journey.

Programme fee is INR 1,15,000 + GST, with the current batch already underway and the next intake accepting applications.

Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders — From Strategy to Execution

The digital transformation and AI for leaders curriculum is structured to close the most consequential skill gap facing Indian organisations today: the ability to translate AI and digital strategy into financial value. Participants work through applied modules covering AI in Marketing and Customer Engagement, AI in Operations and Supply Chain, AI in Finance and Risk, AI in HR and Talent, and AI in Customer Experience — ensuring every business function is addressed. Weeks 8 through 11 focus exclusively on strategic foresight, business model innovation in the AI economy, data-to-decision frameworks, and building an AI transformation roadmap — culminating in a practical capstone that quantifies the financial value of a digital strategy implementation, complete with associated risks and rewards.

The programme also covers the Forrester Digital Maturity Model, Design Thinking, and the Lean Startup methodology, giving participants a rigorous multi-framework toolkit for managing digital change across complex organisations.

IIM Indore — A Globally Accredited Institution Shaping Indian Management Education

IIM Indore was established in 1996 and has consistently ranked among India’s top management institutions, delivering executive education to thousands of professionals across industries. The institution is known for its research-intensive faculty and progressive curriculum design. The Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders is offered in association with Emeritus, ensuring global standards of content delivery, participant support, and learning outcomes.

On successful completion, participants receive a Certificate from IIM Indore — a credential that carries institutional weight across India’s corporate sector and is increasingly recognised by global hiring teams.

Who Should Apply

This programme is built for:

Senior managers and department heads leading digital initiatives or technology adoption projects

CXOs and business leaders seeking to quantify and lead AI-driven transformation across functions

Mid-level professionals with five or more years of experience targeting VP or leadership roles in digitally evolving organisations

Operations, finance, marketing, and HR leaders whose functions are being disrupted by AI and automation

Entrepreneurs and founders building AI-first products or digital-native business models

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

AI Essentials for Leaders Digital Transformation in the AI Era AI in Marketing and Customer Engagement AI in Operations and Supply Chain AI in Finance and Risk AI in HR and Talent AI in Customer Experience and Service Strategic Foresight and Market Sensing Business Model Innovation in the AI Economy Data-to-Decision Frameworks Building a Roadmap for AI Transformation Automation for Business Efficiency Innovation Sprints and Growth Experiments Leading with AI Driving Change in an AI-Enabled Organisation Responsible AI, Risk and Ethics

About Emeritus India

Emeritus India is part of the global Emeritus group, which collaborates with more than 80 leading universities and institutions across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China to offer executive education programmes. With a learner community of over 500,000 professionals across 80 countries, Emeritus delivers online, on-campus, and hybrid programmes that enable working professionals to upskill, reskill, and advance their careers. In India, Emeritus partners with premier institutions including IIM Indore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, ISB, MIT xPRO, and IPAG Business School to bring world-class education to ambitious professionals.

Media Contact

Emeritus India

303 Inzio Business Center, Andheri (E), Mumbai – 400 069

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: www.emeritus.org