ISB Executive Education and Emeritus Launch Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme — Powering India’s Next Generation of Investment Leaders

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — India’s venture capital and private equity market is experiencing a structural surge. With Indian startups attracting over US$10 billion in VC funding in 2024 and the domestic PE market expanding rapidly across sectors from fintech and deeptech to healthcare and climate tech, the demand for professionals who can source deals, structure investments, manage portfolios, and execute exits has never been more acute. Yet the gap between financial expertise and investment-specific knowledge remains wide — and few programmes have been built to bridge it at the depth the market demands. ISB Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, has launched its private equity and venture capital course — the Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme — a 22-week immersive online programme designed to equip India’s mid-to-senior finance, investment, and entrepreneurship professionals with the complete toolkit to navigate the VCPE ecosystem with confidence.

A Private Equity and Venture Capital Course Built for the Indian Investment Ecosystem

What sets this private equity and venture capital course apart from generic finance programmes is its deliberate dual-pillar architecture — the first pillar dedicated entirely to venture capital across eight modules, and the second pillar delivering comprehensive private equity coverage across seven modules. Together, they span the full investment lifecycle: from VC industry dynamics, funding stages, and the Power Law in investment selection, through to PE deal structures, leveraged buyouts, PIPE deals, growth equity, governance, and leadership through disruption. Every module is enriched with real-world case studies from both global and Indian contexts — including analysis of landmark deals, valuations of companies like Stripe and WeWork, and India-specific exit strategy mapping across IPOs, M&A, and strategic partnerships.

The programme fee is INR 4,61,000 + GST, with flexi payment options and student loans available. Participants invest four to six hours per week and receive a VCCircle subscription for live market intelligence — ensuring they remain current with India’s deal environment throughout the programme.

A Venture Capital Course with Unmatched Industry Depth and ISB Credentials

This venture capital course is structured to deliver both conceptual mastery and operational fluency. Participants complete five cutting-edge masterclasses led by industry veterans — covering investment analysis, thematic investing and Power Laws, deal sourcing tools, alternative VC strategies, and global equity perspectives. These masterclasses are complemented by action learning activities, live doubt-solving sessions, and dedicated office hours with programme faculty — creating a learning environment that is as interactive as it is rigorous. The programme culminates in a capstone project anchored to the Indian VC/PE ecosystem, where participants apply every framework learned across the 22 weeks to a real-world investment challenge — evaluated and certified at a minimum score of 70%.

Upon successful completion, participants receive a digital certificate from ISB Executive Education and attain ISB Executive Alumni Status — an affiliation with India’s most globally ranked business school that opens doors across investment firms, PE funds, family offices, and financial institutions.

ISB — India’s Most Globally Recognised Business School

The Indian School of Business is ranked #1 in India and 23rd globally by the Financial Times, with dual campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali and a faculty drawn from the world’s leading academic and practitioner institutions. ISB Executive Education’s programmes are renowned for their intellectual rigour, India-relevance, and practical application — and the Venture Capital and Private Equity Programme exemplifies all three. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with industry veterans who bring current deal-making experience, ensuring participants learn from professionals who are active in the same ecosystem they are training to enter.

Who Should Apply

This programme is designed for:

Investment bankers, financial analysts, and fund managers with five or more years of experience seeking to transition into or advance within VC or PE roles

Startup founders and entrepreneurs seeking to understand how investors evaluate, structure, and exit deals — from the investor’s side of the table

Portfolio managers and family office professionals looking to formalise and deepen their private equity and venture capital investment frameworks

Finance, strategy, and consulting professionals targeting roles at PE firms, VC funds, or investment arms of large corporates

High-growth professionals in fintech, banking, or corporate development seeking ISB Executive Alumni credentials with a specialised investment focus

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

Pillar 1 — Venture Capital (Modules 1–8)

Venture Capital Industry Overview and Dynamics The Basics of Venture Capital — Structure, Funding Stages, and Valuation Estimating the Value of an Opportunity Valuation and Deal Flow — Deal Sourcing, Due Diligence, and Stakeholder Management Emerging Trends in Venture Capital — Technology, Thematic Investing, and Automation Portfolio Management and Governance Exit Strategies — IPOs, M&A, and Strategic Partnerships Capstone Masterclasses — Investment Analysis, Deal Sourcing Tools, and Alternative VC

Pillar 2 — Private Equity (Modules 9–15)

Introduction to Private Equity — Evolution, Characteristics, and Value Creation PE Fund Structures — LPs, GPs, Fee Arrangements, and Conflict Management Leveraged Buyouts, PIPE Deals, and Growth Equity PE Valuation and Deal Structuring Portfolio Operations — Human Capital, Leadership, and Organisational Culture PE Exit Strategies — Sponsor-to-Sponsor, Secondary Sales, and IPO Pathways Leadership Through Disruption — Decision-Making, Negotiation, and Resilience

About Emeritus India

Emeritus India is part of the global Emeritus group, which collaborates with more than 80 leading universities and institutions across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China to offer executive education programmes. With a learner community of over 500,000 professionals across 80 countries, Emeritus delivers online, on-campus, and hybrid programmes that enable working professionals to upskill, reskill, and advance their careers. In India, Emeritus partners with premier institutions including ISB, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, Wharton Executive Education, MIT xPRO, and IPAG Business School to bring world-class education to ambitious professionals.

Media Contact

Emeritus India

303 Inzio Business Center, Andheri (E), Mumbai – 400 069

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: www.emeritus.org