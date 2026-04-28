Real Advisors Announce Speaker Lineup Featuring A&E Television Star, Four-Time Inc 5000 CEO, and Former Microsoft Strategist for Free AI Virtual Summit

JACKSONVILLE, United States, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Real Advisors has finalized the speaker lineup for the AI for Business Summit, a free three-day virtual training event running from Wednesday, April 29 through Friday, May 1, 2026. The confirmed roster of seven presenters includes a nationally recognized television personality, a four-time Inc 5000 chief executive, a former Microsoft advertising strategist, and a high-ticket sales consultant responsible for more than one hundred million dollars in career revenue. All sessions will be broadcast live on Zoom from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time each day at no cost to attendees.

The selection of speakers reflects an emphasis on documented business results over theoretical credentials. Each presenter brings a verifiable track record that attendees can evaluate independently.

Francis Ablola, the summit’s host and lead organizer, is a four-time Inc 5000 CEO who entered the business world at nineteen working alongside motivational speaker Jim Rohn. In the decades since, he has scaled multiple companies, collaborated on events and campaigns alongside Les Brown, Steve Wozniak, Gene Simmons, Bob Proctor, and Jack Canfield, and developed AI-powered business systems used by thousands of entrepreneurs. His sessions address the integration of artificial intelligence into daily business operations for sustainable growth.

Dolmar Cross has completed more than one thousand real estate transactions and is widely recognized for his starring appearance on the A&E television series Zombie House Flipping Tampa. At the summit, Cross will present on how artificial intelligence is reshaping deal sourcing, property analysis, and investment marketing for real estate professionals.

Keisha Cross, co-star of Zombie House Flipping Tampa and a digital content strategist, has ghostwritten for internationally recognized content creators with audiences numbering in the millions. She will lead sessions on leveraging AI to produce high-performing written and social media content at scale while maintaining brand authenticity.

Richard Dunn has built and scaled fully staffed sales organizations to eight-figure annual revenue, with personal career sales exceeding one hundred million dollars in high-ticket transactions. His presentations will cover the integration of AI-powered lead qualification and pipeline management into established closing frameworks designed to increase conversion rates.

Bernard Ablola served on the Microsoft AdCenter team before moving into entrepreneurial consulting. He has generated more than one million dollars in documented value through organic LinkedIn campaigns alone, accumulating over four million impressions and a quarter of a million clicks. He also contributed strategically to the growth of eXp Realty to ninety thousand agents globally through his firm ThinkStrategy. His sessions will focus on AI-enhanced organic marketing and LinkedIn lead generation.

Brian Hanson co-hosts the AI for Business platform and has constructed some of the largest lead generation systems in his industry. His expertise spans SEO, social media growth, and AI-driven automation. Attendees in his sessions will learn to build lead generation engines that operate with minimal manual management.

Patrick Precourt, the summit’s mindset keynote presenter, is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and real estate professional. He is also co-author of the book Wake Up and Live The Life You Love: The Power of Team. His sessions examine the mental frameworks and decision-making patterns that enable business owners to successfully adopt and implement AI tools.

More than sixty thousand attendees have registered for previous editions of the AI for Business Summit, placing it among the largest complimentary virtual training events focused on artificial intelligence for business applications. According to organizers, the 2026 curriculum was substantially redesigned to align with the current generation of AI tools available to entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Those who are unable to participate in the live sessions from April 29 through May 1 are encouraged to register, as future event dates will be published on the registration page following the conclusion of the April summit.

Registration is free. To reserve a seat, visit https://go.aiforbusiness.com/summit?_go=nkhxvp

About AI for Business

AI for Business is a division of Real Advisors Inc., a four-time Inc. 5000 company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The division produces training events and educational content designed to help business professionals adopt AI-powered systems for revenue growth and operational efficiency.

For media inquiries, contact Brian Hanson at Real Advisors through the event registration website.

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