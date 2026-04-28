Signature Smiles Welcomes Dr. Si Cindy Shi to Further Elevate Personalized, Comfortable Dental Care

Great Neck, NY, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Signature Smiles is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Si Cindy Shi to its growing team of dedicated dental professionals. With a strong commitment to patient-centered care and a passion for delivering comfortable, high-quality treatments, Dr. Shi’s arrival marks an exciting step forward in enhancing the patient experience for families throughout the Great Neck community.

At Signature Smiles, we have always believed that visiting the dentist should feel welcoming, stress-free, and tailored to each individual. The addition of Dr. Shi strengthens our ability to provide that level of personalized attention while continuing to meet the evolving needs of our patients. Her approach to dentistry aligns seamlessly with our philosophy, combining advanced techniques with a gentle, compassionate touch.

Dr. Shi brings extensive training and a patient-first mindset that prioritizes both oral health and overall comfort. She is known for taking the time to listen to patients’ concerns, explain treatment options clearly, and create customized care plans that fit each person’s goals and lifestyle. Whether patients are visiting for routine checkups or more complex procedures, Dr. Shi is committed to ensuring they feel informed, confident, and at ease every step of the way.

The Great Neck community continues to grow, and so does the demand for accessible, high-quality dental care. By expanding our team, we are better equipped to reduce wait times, offer more flexible scheduling, and maintain the attentive service our patients value. Dr. Shi’s presence ensures that more individuals and families can receive the exceptional care they deserve from a trusted dentist.

In addition to her clinical expertise, Dr. Shi is passionate about building lasting relationships with her patients. She understands that trust is at the heart of great dentistry and works to create a supportive environment where patients feel comfortable asking questions and taking an active role in their oral health.

Signature Smiles remains committed to serving Great Neck with integrity, innovation, and compassion. We are excited to welcome Dr. Si Cindy Shi and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our patients and our community.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Signature Smiles today.

About Signature Smiles

Signature Smiles is a trusted dental practice in Great Neck, NY, dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-focused care in a warm and friendly environment. Our team is committed to helping every patient achieve and maintain a healthy, confident smile.

Contact:

Signature Smiles

55 Northern Blvd # 101, Great Neck, NY 11021

signaturesmilesnydentist@gmail.com