Chris-Marine® Launches Engine Insights to Turn Cylinder Data into Instant Maintenance Decisions

Posted on 2026-04-28 by in Electronics, Energy, Environment, Industrial, Transportation & Logistics // 0 Comments

Malmö, Sweden, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Chris-Marine AB announces the introduction of Engine Insights, a new digital solution designed to convert cylinder condition measurements into automatic, instant, standardized reports for faster and more informed maintenance decisions.

 

Engine Insights enables service technicians to upload measurement data directly from onboard tools such as LDM (Liner Diameter Measurement), LCC, CTM and Replica Test and generate structured reports within minutes. While manual reporting today typically requires 4–6 hours of expert work, Engine Insights reduces this process to just a couple of minutes. These reports provide a clear basis for evaluating cylinder condition and planning maintenance actions.

 

At the same time, the platform gives fleet managers an accessible overview of vessel condition, supporting more efficient maintenance planning and extended component lifetime.

“Engine Insights simplifies a critical step in engine maintenance — automatically turning measurement data into something immediately usable for decision-making, while dramatically reducing the time required to produce reliable reports,” says Leif Abildgaard, Chief Commercial Officer.

 

Engine Insights is designed to work seamlessly with measurement data from Chris-Marine tools, extending their value while enabling a structured and standardized approach to cylinder condition reporting.

 

Key benefits include:
• Automated generation of standardized reports
• Reduction of reporting time from hours to minutes
• Improved maintenance planning
• Increased component lifetime
• Insights that support more efficient lubricant oil usage

 

Engine Insights is now being introduced to the market and is available with a free trial offering included.

 

With this launch, Chris-Marine continues to expand its portfolio beyond physical equipment — combining precision tools with digital solutions to support reliable and cost-efficient engine performance.

 

Availability
Engine Insights is available globally. Access is provided upon request via:
www.ei-chris-marine.com/signup

 

For more information, please contact:
Ludwig Borgkvist
Brand Manager
Tel: +46 (0)763 09 96 02

ludwig.borgkvist@chris-marine.com

 

About Chris-Marine AB
For more than six decades, Chris-Marine has designed, manufactured and sold engine maintenance equipment for all types of reciprocating engines and special applications. Our machines are renowned for their operator-friendly design and high quality. We are also developing advanced vessel performance and monitoring products to help improve operational efficiency and promote sustainability in the maritime industry. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, we offer comprehensive engine care solutions under our strong brands Chris-Marine®, Obel-P® and LEMAG®.

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