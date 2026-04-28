Tridev Air Ambulance Expands Critical Care Reach in Ranchi and Patna with Rapid Emergency Medical Transport Services

Ranchi / Patna, India, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant step toward improving emergency healthcare accessibility in Eastern India, Tridev Air Ambulance has strengthened its presence in Ranchi and Patna by offering advanced air medical transport services designed to save lives during critical situations.

With increasing demand for swift and reliable patient transfer, Tridev Air Ambulance is now fully equipped to provide round-the-clock emergency evacuation services. The organization focuses on delivering timely medical assistance to patients who require urgent relocation to specialized hospitals across India.

Tridev Air Ambulance operates state-of-the-art aircraft fitted with ICU-level medical equipment, ensuring that patients receive continuous care while in transit. Each mission is supported by a highly trained team of doctors, paramedics, and medical staff who specialize in handling critical cases, including trauma, cardiac emergencies, organ transplants, and neonatal care.

Speaking about the expansion, a spokesperson from Tridev Air Ambulance said, “Our goal is to bridge the gap between patients and advanced medical facilities. By strengthening our operations in Ranchi and Patna, we are ensuring that no life is lost due to delays in transportation.”

The service includes bed-to-bed patient transfer, meaning patients are safely moved from their current location to the receiving hospital without interruption. Ground ambulance support is also integrated to maintain seamless connectivity between airports and healthcare facilities. Tridev Air Ambulance Services in Ranchi emphasizes affordability without compromising on quality, making emergency air evacuation accessible to a wider segment of society. The company has built a reputation for quick response times, transparent coordination, and compassionate patient care.

As healthcare infrastructure continues to evolve, Tridev Air Ambulance remains committed to being a dependable partner in medical emergencies, providing hope and timely intervention when it matters most.

About Tridev Air Ambulance