Beyond Key Helps Enterprises Understand Shared Responsibility in Cloud Security

Austin, TX, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Enterprise IT has evolved in the last couple of years. Cloud infrastructure has become the foundational pillar upon which modern businesses are built, operated, and scaled. It’s a necessity for every enterprise to move their workload into the cloud. The two largest participants in this change are Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Both possess significant portions of the global cloud market and cater to thousands of big companies across all industries.

The Evolution of Cloud Migration: From Infrastructure Shift to AI-Ready Modernization

The Lift and shift Era (Infrastructure Focus)

Initially, cloud migration was not a complex task, as companies just transferred their current systems off their own servers and to the cloud. Imagine it as a process of retrieving files in one cabinet and putting them in another. Nothing was done regarding the software functionality. The cloud was not used as an improvement tool but as a rented storage space.

The primary cause of companies doing so was the need to save money. Physical servers are costly to maintain, and the cloud provides a low-cost solution. Changing the manner in which software was run was not the agenda at this point.

Microservices Revolution (Operational Focus)

The more organizations spent time in the cloud, the more they found themselves in a recurrent issue. Their applications were developed as a single, extensive system. When a single component had to be updated, the whole system had to come to a halt. Something minor might destroy the rest.

To address this, firms started dividing huge applications into smaller, self-contained applications known as microservice. All units had a single function that could be updated independently without impacting the other parts of the system.

Data Silos to Data Lakes (Intelligence Focus)

Companies needed to organize their data before they could do anything meaningful with it. Most organizations had over the years, huge amounts of information which were stored in various systems which could not communicate with each other. It was not all related.

This became a serious problem. The choices were being made on the basis of incomplete information since none had a complete picture. Organizations reacted by transferring all this dispersed data into one, centralized storage system within the cloud – often referred to as a Data Lake or Lakehouse.

AI-Ready Modernization (The Current Frontier)

Cloud migration is the basis of Generative AI and Machine Learning today. Organizations are currently constructing AI-ready architectures, which rely on serverless computing and cloud vendor-supplied AI chips (TPUs/GPUs).

This has not only changed the aim of saving money, but being able to create insight, with the cloud serving as the so-called brain that drives automated decision-making and individual customer experiences.

Microsoft Azure vs. Amazon Web Services: A Quick Overview

Feature Microsoft Azure Amazon Web Services (AWS) Primary Focus Enterprise integration and hybrid cloud. Flexibility and extensive service depth. Ecosystem Optimized for Windows and Microsoft 365. Optimized for Linux and open-source stacks. AI Services Features specialized OpenAI integrations. Offers a broad marketplace of diverse AI models. Learning Curve Accessible for existing Windows administrators. Requires specialized cloud engineering expertise. Market Role Market leader in corporate/hybrid sectors. Largest overall global market share.

Why Businesses Are Moving to the Cloud

The major reasons are the same in all industries: lowering capital costs for physical infrastructure, scaling compute on demand, getting managed AI and data services, and making disaster recovery better.

The pressure to adopt AI is speeding up timelines in addition to making operations more efficient. Gartner says that by 2029, AI workloads will use up to 50% of cloud computing resources, up from less than 10% now. This is a fivefold increase that most on-premises data centers can’t handle.

Gartner also says that more than 90% of businesses will have a multi-cloud infrastructure and platform, but fewer than 10% have a good plan for how to deal with that complexity. (From Gartner) Migrations go wrong when there is a gap between adoption and strategy.

Cloud Migration Best Practices for Enterprises

Put strategy before technology

Executive stakeholders who have done this successfully get the leaders on the same page early, clarify what the trade-offs are, and track progress using business outcomes rather than lift-and-shift targets.

Establish specific objectives of what success is in terms that the business comprehends. This may involve cost-cutting objectives, ensuring that applications are accessible at all times, compliance requirements, and value in a short period.

Example: An insurance company migrated dozens of applications to Amazon Web Services but saw costs rise because they measured success by “apps moved” instead of outcomes. They reset by focusing only on claims processing and customer portals, reducing processing time, and improving uptime.

Build security into the architecture

You can’t add security after migration, which is why a cloud security risk assessment is critical before and during cloud adoption.

The “assess → migrate → forget” method is no longer acceptable for modern compliance frameworks. Apply Azure Active Directory with Conditional access to both Azure and least-privilege IAM roles on AWS.

Example: A healthcare provider moving to Microsoft Azure discovered open access points and no MFA during testing. They rebuilt using Azure Active Directory with conditional access and encryption, allowing them to pass compliance without delays.

Move in stages with a written plan for rolling back

Adopting a phased migration strategy minimizes operational risk by containing the impact of any potential technical issues. Start with less important tasks to build team confidence, find gaps in integration, and check that monitoring is working.

Only move mission-critical systems after the team has set up reliable ways to deploy, watch, and respond to incidents. There should be a written plan for rolling back every workload. Problems with production during migration are not rare; they are expected to happen.

Example: At a SaaS company migrating to Amazon Web Services, API latency increased during a rollout in the middle of the process due to misconfigured load balancing. They had rollback triggers in place so they quickly rolled back traffic to on-prem systems and fixed the issue with no customer impact.

Plan for Hybrid from the Beginning

Gartner’s most recent research shows a clear change in the industry: businesses are moving away from “cloud-first” mandates and toward “infrastructure-flexible” strategies that put workloads where they work best, whether that’s in the public cloud, on-premises, colocation, or at the edge.

Put workloads in containers so that they can be deployed the same way on both AWS EKS and Azure AKS. Don’t use deep proprietary service dependencies that make it hard to move. Think about the long-term operational model, not just the migration event.

Example: A financial firm kept transaction systems on-premises for latency and compliance while moving analytics to Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. By running workloads on containers via Amazon EKS and Azure Kubernetes Service, they avoided vendor lock-in and kept deployment flexible.

Close the Skills Gap Before the Program Stops

Before the migration starts, train your current employees on the cloud. Set up a Cloud Center of Excellence to set standards for architecture and stop business units from making decisions that don’t fit together. In case of complicated workloads, use certified migration partners that have certified experience in the enterprise.

Example: A retail company began cloud migration without internal expertise and ran into repeated deployment failures. They paused to train staff, set up a Cloud Center of Excellence, and brought in certified partners, which stabilized delivery and reduced errors.

Conclusion

The relocation of enterprise workloads to Azure and AWS is not a technical challenge, but a strategic and operational challenge. The platforms should work effectively. The tools must be well developed. The quality of an organization’s planning, governance, and execution determines the outcomes.

Companies that put money into the right assessment, a strategy that fits with their business, security architecture, and phased delivery always do better than those that put speed ahead of structure. The goal is not to be in the cloud. The goal is to work better, safer, and more cost-effectively because of it.