Lucintel Forecasts the Global LED Driver Market to Reach $61,824 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global LED driver market looks promising with opportunities in the general lighting, automotive lighting, and backlighting markets. The global LED driver market is expected to reach an estimated $61,824 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 14.9% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for automotive LED lighting systems, the rising adoption of LED lighting in residential buildings, and the increasing demand for energy saving lighting solutions.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in LED driver market to 2035 by supply type (constant current and constant voltage), luminaire type (type A lamp, decorative lamp, T lamp, reflectors, and others), application (general lighting, automotive lighting, and backlighting), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the supply type category, constant current is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, general lighting is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on LED driver market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Texas Instruments Incorporated, Maxim Integrated Inc., ROHM Semiconductor, ON Semiconductor, Osram GmbH, Toshiba, Power Integration, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor are the major suppliers in the LED driver market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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