Lucintel Forecasts the Global Mm Wave Radar IC Market to Reach $1672 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mm wave radar IC market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, telecommunication, security & imaging, and healthcare markets. The global mm wave radar IC market is expected to reach an estimated $1672 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising adoption in autonomous & connected vehicles, the growing demand for contactless sensing & monitoring solutions, and the increasing demand for automotive safety & adas systems.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in mm wave radar IC market to 2035 by product type (24 ghz, 77 ghz, and others), technology (GaAs, SiGe BiCMOS, and RF CMOS), end use (automotive, telecommunication, security & imaging, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category, 77 ghz is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on mm wave radar IC market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, N.V. Texas Instruments, United Monolithic Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are the major suppliers in the mm wave radar IC market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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