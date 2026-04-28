Lucintel Forecasts the Global US Residential Humidifier Market to Reach $1,356 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global US residential humidifier market looks promising with opportunities in the retail, wholesale, and online markets. The global US residential humidifier market is expected to reach an estimated $1,356 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for comfort in homes during dry seasons, the rising demand for energy-efficient humidifiers, and the increasing demand for focus on better sleep & overall health.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in US residential humidifier market to 2035 by product type (warm-mist, ultrasonic, cool-mist, and others), end use (retail, wholesale, and online), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category, ultrasonic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, online is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on US residential humidifier market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Aprilaire, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Sunpentown, Boneco AG, GeneralAire, Carel, Condair Group, LG Corporation. are the major suppliers in the US residential humidifier market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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