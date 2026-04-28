Lucintel Forecasts the Global Adhesive Primer Market to Reach $6,023 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global adhesive primer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, construction, aerospace, electronic, and packaging markets. The global adhesive primer market is expected to reach an estimated $6,023 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand in packaging industry for reliable sealing, the rising demand for eco-friendly & water-based primers, and the increasing demand in automotive manufacturing for strong bonding.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in adhesive primer market to 2035 by product type (silane, maleic anhydride, polyolefin, titanate & zirconate, and others), substrate type (plastic & composites, metal, rubber, and others), end use (automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, packaging, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category, silane is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, construction is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

3M, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Arkema, Henkel AG, ALTANA AG, Evonik Industries, Dow Corning are the major suppliers in the adhesive primer market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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