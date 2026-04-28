Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fire Testing Market to Reach $13,587 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fire testing market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer good & electronic, agriculture & food, chemical, construction & infrastructure, energy & power, industrial & manufacturing, medical & life science, mining, oil & gas and petroleum, and automotive markets. The global fire testing market is expected to reach an estimated $13,587 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing adoption of advanced fire testing technology, the increasing demand for fire-resistant material in construction, and the rising demand for construction activity requiring fire compliance testing.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in fire testing market to 2035 by service (testing, inspection, and certification), sourcing (in-house and outsourced), application (consumer goods & electronics, agriculture & food, chemical, construction & infrastructure, energy & power, industrial & manufacturing, medical & life sciences, mining, oil & gas and petroleum, and automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the service category, testing is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, construction & infrastructure is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Intertek, TUV SUD, SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, UL, Qima, Applus+, Element Materials, DEKRA, BSI are the major suppliers in the fire testing market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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