Lucintel Forecasts the Global Food Processing Market to Reach $8,907 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global food processing market looks promising with opportunities in the bakery, confectionery & dairy product, meat, poultry, & seafood product, and fruit & vegetable, beverage markets. The global food processing market is expected to reach an estimated $8,907 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising adoption of advanced food processing technology, the growing demand for frozen & convenience foods, and the increasing demand for ready-to-eat & packaged foods.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in food processing market to 2035 by type (cleaning, sorting, & grading equipment, cutting, peeling & grinding equipment, mixers & blenders & homogenizers, extrusion & thermal equipment, and others), category (semi-automated and fully automated), application (bakery, confectionery & dairy products, meat, poultry, & seafood products, fruit & vegetable, beverages, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, extrusion & thermal equipment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, bakery, confectionery & dairy product is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Nestlé, PepsiCo, Cargill, Tyson Foods, Unilever, General Mills, Kraft Heinz are the major suppliers in the food processing market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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