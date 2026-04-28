Lucintel Forecasts the Global High Pressure Gas Cylinder Market to Reach $4860 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global high pressure gas cylinder market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial gas & storage, and life support markets. The global high pressure gas cylinder market is expected to reach an estimated $4860 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand in welding & metal fabrication, the growing adoption in oil & gas applications, and the rising demand for focus on safety & storage standards.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in high pressure gas cylinder market to 2035 by tank type (type I, type II, type III, and type IV), material (steel, composites, and aluminum), end use (transportation, industrial gas & storage, life support, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the tank type category, steel is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, transportation is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on high pressure gas cylinder market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, Fabar Industries S.P.A, Worthington Industries, BTIC, Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited, Norris Cylinder, Hexagon Composites ASA, Tenaris S.A, Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd., NK Co. Ltd are the major suppliers in the high pressure gas cylinder market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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