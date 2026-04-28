Lucintel Forecasts the Global Pharmaceutical Label Market to Reach $9194 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global pharmaceutical label market looks promising with opportunities in the bottle, blister pack, parenteral container, pre-fillable syringe, pre-fillable inhaler, and pouche markets. The global pharmaceutical label market is expected to reach an estimated $9194 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for anti-counterfeiting labels, the growing demand for awareness about proper drug usage, and the increasing demand for clear & durable labeling solutions.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in pharmaceutical label market to 2035 by label type (pressure-sensitive labels, glue-applied labels, sleeve labels, in-mold labels, and others), material (paper, polymer film, and others), technology (instructional & decorative labeling, functional labeling, and promotional & other labeling), end use (bottles, blister packs, parenteral containers, pre-fillable syringes, pre-fillable inhalers, pouches, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the label type category, pressure-sensitive label is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, bottle is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

CCL Industries, 3M, Essentra, Avery Dennison Corporation, MCC Label, SATO Holding Corporation, Consolidated Label are the major suppliers in the pharmaceutical label market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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