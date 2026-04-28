Lucintel Forecasts the Global Phenolic Resin in Composite Market to Reach $268 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global phenolic resin in composite market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, E&E, aerospace & defense, mass transit, and construction markets. The global phenolic resin in composite market is expected to reach an estimated $268 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for wind energy composite components, the rising adoption in rail & mass transit systems, and the increasing demand for lightweight materials in automotive & aerospace.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in phenolic resin in composite market to 2035 by process (compression molding, prepreg molding, hand layup, poltrusion, and others), application (automotive, E&E, aerospace & defense, mass transit, construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the process category, compression molding is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Momentive Performance Materials, Sumitomo Bakelite, Georgia Pacific, SI Group, Ashland are the major suppliers in the phenolic resin in composite market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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