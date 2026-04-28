Lucintel Forecasts the Global 3D Printing Material Market to Reach $9,295 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global 3D printing material market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace, consumer, and medical markets. The global 3D printing material market is expected to reach an estimated $9,295 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for customized & complex product designs, the rising demand for lightweight & strong materials in manufacturing, and the increasing adoption of 3D printing in consumer goods production.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in 3D printing material market to 2035 by material (photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, ceramics, and others), end use (automotive, aerospace, consumer, medical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the material category, thermoplastic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on 3D printing material market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, The ExOne Company, Arcam AB, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Voxeljet AG, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Arkema SA, Hoganas AB, Materialise NV are the major suppliers in the 3D printing material market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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