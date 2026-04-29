ClassicCarForRent.com Goes Live: USA Movie Cars Brings Chrome, Power & Pure Nostalgia Back Behind the Wheel

PHOENIX, Arizona, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — USA Movie Cars, a trusted leader in specialty vehicle rentals for the entertainment and events industries, today announced the official launch of ClassicCarForRent.com, a new dedicated platform offering premium classic and vintage cars for rent.

The platform provides easy nationwide access to a remarkable collection of meticulously maintained classic automobiles across the United States, with select vehicles also available in Canada and the United Kingdom. From powerful American muscle cars and gleaming 1950s cruisers to rare European sports cars, stylish convertibles, and elegant luxury classics, ClassicCarForRent.com brings authentic period vehicles that add soul, style, and unforgettable character to any project or celebration.

Whether you need a show-stopping car for a film production, television show, commercial, music video, luxury wedding arrival, high-end photo shoot, or special event, ClassicCarForRent.com makes sourcing the perfect classic vehicle simple and reliable.

“ClassicCarForRent.com connects the golden age of motoring with today’s creative and celebratory needs,” said a spokesperson for USA Movie Cars. “These aren’t ordinary cars — they’re rolling works of art that turn every scene and every moment into something truly memorable.”

All vehicles are professionally prepared and production-ready, with careful attention to authentic details and reliability. The platform also welcomes classic car owners and collectors to list their vehicles at no upfront cost, expanding the fleet for the entertainment and events markets.

ClassicCarForRent.com joins USA Movie Cars’ expanding family of niche rental platforms, which includes RentAHearse.com, RentAnAmbulance.com, and CopCarRental.com. The company has earned a strong reputation for delivering standout vehicles to major studios and networks such as Disney, Warner Bros., ABC, and Discovery.

For more information or to rent a timeless classic car, visit https://classiccarforrent.com.

Contact Information: USA Movie Cars Phone: (602) 882-2705 Email: usamoviecars@gmail.com Website: https://usamoviecars.com Classic Car Rentals: https://classiccarforrent.com

About USA Movie Cars USA Movie Cars is a premier nationwide picture car rental and coordination service providing iconic vehicles for film, television, advertising, and special events across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Media Contact: Rob Rutledge Phone: 602-882-2705 Email: usamoviecars@gmail.com